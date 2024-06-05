Wolves willing to pay fee for Celtic target - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking into a potential deal for Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who wants to leave Liverpool, and would be able to match their Premier League rivals' asking price of about £20m, unlike fellow suitors Celtic. (TeamTalk)

Robby McCrorie has turned down a new contract at Rangers and a transfer request has been on the table since January from the 26-year-old goalkeeper, who is already attracting interest from Aberdeen. (Record)

Rangers will demand at least £500,000 plus add-ons to sell McCrorie in the current transfer window. (Record)

Allan McGregor did not feel the need to announce he had officially retired after the 42-year-old former Scotland goalkeeper left Rangers. (Golf Life)

Guillaume Beuzelin believes David Gray would unite former club Hibernian if given the manager's job. (Scotsman - subscription)

Ross County remain in contract talks with four key players. (Press & Journal - subscription)

Scotland qualified 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray is among up to six high-profile players to leave Leeds United this summer after their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Shooting drills are planned for the Scotland squad by head coach Steve Clarke as they seek to address a lack of "confidence". (Herald - subscription)

Meanwhile, Scotland's Euro 2024 Group A opponents Switzerland beat visitors Estonia 4-0 on Tuesday while Hungary lost 2-1 away to Republic of Ireland, with Adam Idah on target after his recent loan spell at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription)

Andy Robertson remains committed to Liverpool, although the 30-year-old has not yet spoken to new manager Arne Slot amid reported interest in the Scotland captain and left-back from Bayern Munich. (TeamTalk)

Former Hull City and Wigan Athletic midfielder Jimmy Bullard reveals his father kyboshed what would have been a dream move to Celtic. (Football Scotland)