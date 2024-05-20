Wolves in Western Conference Finals: Here's the schedule, more info

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat Denver 98-90 on Sunday night to advance to the Western Conference finals. They'll have homecourt advantage in the best-of-7 series with the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. Here is the schedule and info for that series:

TV this series: All games will be televised on TNT.

Radio: Wolves radio is on KFAN (100.3 FM); also streamed via the iHeartRadio app.

Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 24 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: Thursday, May 30 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, June 1 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Monday, June 3 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Wolves-Mavericks info

Tickets: The Timberwolves announced that tickets for the series will go on sale Monday at noon.

Two Mavericks to know: Luka Doncic is Dallas' star. He was the NBA's leading scorer at 33.9 points per game. Veteran point guard Kyrie Irving has won a championship.

This season: The Wolves won the season series with Dallas 3-1 and dominated all three wins.

Read more: You'll see exclusive and expanded coverage of this series right here: startribune.com/sports/wolves.