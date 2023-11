Karl-Anthony Towns banked in a floater with 5.2 seconds remaining to lift the Timberwolves over the Pelicans, 121-120. Towns recorded 29 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds for the Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards adding 23 points and 4 assists in the victory. Brandon Ingram tallied 30 points and 7 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Jonas Valanciunas added 26 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.