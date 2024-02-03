Everton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Richarlison breaks deadlock

Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.

Kick-off at 12:30pm GMT at Goodison Park

Tottenham can pull level with Arsenal in third with a win before the Gunners face Liverpool on Sunday

Everton eye first league win in six games and require at least a point to move out of the relegation and above Luton

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski(c), Godfrey, Branthwaite, McNeil, Young, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Romero(c), van de Ven, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Richarlison

GOAL! Everton 0 Tottenham 1 ( Richarlison 3)

Everton FC 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

12:40 , Chris Wilson

Neither side has reallythreatened since the goal, with Calvert-Lewin heading over the bar shortly after.

Everton are keeping the ball better, but some sloppy passes see Spurs counter. Maddison’s shot is deflected behind for a corner.

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3’ GOAL! Everton 0-1 Tottenham - Richarlison

And Spurs grab an early goal!

They’ve begun to keep the ball well, and some neat play in the middle sees Udogie found on the overlap.

The Italian cuts the ball back to Richarlison, who finishes well high into the net.

12:33 , Chris Wilson

A bit of pinball to start the game, with neither side able to hold possession.

Calvert-Lewin brings it down very well before Everton lose the ball. The Spurs counter comes to nothing.

Everton’s number nine hasn’t scored since late October – how he could do with a goal here.

12:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! James Garner gets us started with the weekend’s first match.

12:27 , Chris Wilson

The atmosphere is building at Goodison. Everton fans will be wary of the need for at least a point in order to climb out of the relegation zone. Spurs will be aware that a good run of wins could put them firmly in the top four.

The players are coming out of the tunnel, and we’re all set for kick-off shortly.

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Spurs’ win against Brentford put them back into the Champions League places, level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa with 43 points.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are just three points behind North London rivals Arsenal, and can go level on points with a win. Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s 4:30pm kick-off.

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Spurs won the reverse fixture 2-1 just before Christmas, with Richarlison scoring against his old club within 10 minutes and Son Heung-min adding another nine minutes later.

Andre Gomes gave Everton hope, but the Toffees lost the match in what has become the first game of a five-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Having suffered a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, their form has seen them slip back into the relegation zone. They currently sit 18th on 18 points, one behind Luton (who have a game in hand).

12:03 , Jack Rathborn

11:55 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou has made two changes from the team that came from behind to beat Brentford in midweek.

Oliver Skipp has been replaced by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in midfield, while Brennan Johnson replaces Dejan Kulusevski on the right of midfield.

11:49 , Chris Wilson

Everton make one change from the team that drew with Fulham in midweek.

Arnaut Danjuma is replaced by Idrissa Gueye, with Dwight McNeil moving from central midfield onto the left wing.

11:40 , Chris Wilson

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Kulusevski, Sarr, Forster, Scarlett, Emerson Royal, Davies, Gil, Skipp, Dragusin.

11:39 , Chris Wilson

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Udogie, Porro, Romero, van de Ven; Bentancur, Højbjerg; Werner, Maddison, Johnson; Richarlison.

11:37 , Chris Wilson

EVERTON SUBS: Metcalfe, Dobbin, Beto, Keane, Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Coleman, João Virgínia, Hunt.

11:34 , Chris Wilson

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Young; Gana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham starting line-up v Everton

11:32 , Jack Rathborn

James Maddison ‘keen to make up for lost time’ after being out injured

11:27 , Chris Wilson

Spurs midfielder James Maddison made his return to the side for last weekend’s FA Cup loss against Manchester City, and Ange Postecoglou has told the media that his player is keen to make up for lost time after missing 11 games.

“It was tough for him, because he does love his football, he loves the environment of football clubs, he loves the dressing room,” Postecoglou said.

Everton v Tottenham predictions

11:20 , Chris Wilson

Everton need to regain their Premier League form after dropping back into the relegation zone, while Spurs will be hoping to stay in the top four, having moved back in midweek with a comeback win over Brentford.

Spurs are currently favourites with the bookies at 6/5 for the away win.

11:10 , Chris Wilson

11:03 , Jack Rathborn

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Postecoglou cracks up reporters with joke on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

09:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison

09:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ange Postecoglou feels there is even more to come from in-form Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Richarlison made it seven goals in as many Premier League matches with the crucial third goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Brentford.

Spurs have been without captain Son Heung-min for the last month due to his Asian Cup commitments, but the Brazil international has filled the void and started to repay his £60million price tag following a difficult debut campaign.

