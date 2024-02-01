Wolves vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United take on Wolves tonight, without a win in the Premier League since the festive period.

While Erik ten Hag’s side have since won both of their FA Cup ties - against lower-tier opposition in Wigan and Newport - to act as something of a distraction, a defeat by Nottingham Forest and draw with Tottenham has left them sitting eighth in the table.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WOLVES VS MAN UTD LIVE!

Such inconsistency has been their biggest problem this season and they will not have it easy against Wolves.

Gary O’Neil’s side really should have beaten them in the first game of the season and are surely looking for revenge following all the chaos of their Black Country derby win at West Brom on Sunday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Man Utd is scheduled for an 8:15pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Thursday February 1, 2024.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host the contest.

Where to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Wolves vs Man Utd team news

Joao Gomes is ruled out for Wolves through suspension, while Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are both away on international duty. Pablo Sarabia may face a late fitness test, but Rayan Ait-Nouri is back.

For United, Marcus Rashford should return to the squad in the aftermath of missing the game at Newport having reported ill for training on Friday following an alleged night out in Belfast. Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are all still injured and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Andre Onana, meanwhile, is expected back in goal after Cameroon’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, though Sofyan Amrabat surely won't be back from AFCON in time following Morocco's shock elimination by South Africa on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford is available for selection for Manchester United (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

Wolves really should have won the reverse fixture and have pulled off some big results at home this season.

For those reasons, a victory would not be a surprise here.

Wolves to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 37

Draws: 20

Man Utd wins: 55

Wolves vs Man Utd match odds

Wolves to win: 9/5

Draw: 12/5

Man Utd to win: 6/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).