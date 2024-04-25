Wolves vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves host Luton at Molineux on Saturday as two teams badly out of form are desperate to get back to winning ways.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves suffered yet another tough defeat at home on Wednesday, as they were involved in more VAR drama to deny them a goal. Wolves lost 1-0 to 10-man Bournemouth and their brilliant season is now petering out as they're without a win in seven games in all competitions. Injuries in attack have stopped Wolves from kicking on late in the season as they're now focused on trying to finish in the top 10.

Luton are fully focused on Premier League survival and Rob Edwards' side can still do it. They are just one point from safety with four games to go and any Hatters fans would have taken that situation at the start of the season. They were hammered 5-1 by Brentford in their game last weekend as the amount of injuries they've had seems to have finally caught up with them. However, never write off Luton and they have four very winnable games to finish the season. Neutrals everywhere will be hoping they can survive.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 27)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Wolves focus, team news

Having Neto and Bellegarde out has been a real blow, while Cunha and Hwang have only just returned from injury too. Wolves are hanging in games but the small margins (both VAR and chances at both ends) are going against them at the moment. It has still been a great season with a small squad for O'Neil.

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), Craig Dawson (groin), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Noha Lemina (thigh)

Luton focus, team news

How on earth have Luton coped with this injury crisis? They have been missing big players for months and had they had a fully-fit squad, you have to think the Hatters would be well clear of the relegation zone heading into the final four games. Carlton Morris remains their main man up top and Luton need to get Ross Barkley on the ball as much as possible.

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari'i Bell (thigh), Issa Kabore (ankle)