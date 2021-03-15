Wolves vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pedro Neto celebrates with Adama Traore (Getty)
Pedro Neto celebrates with Adama Traore (Getty)

Liverpool will attempt to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in six weeks on Monday night, when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Reds beat RB Leipzig last week to reach the last eight of the Champions League, but their participation in next season’s competition is in doubt due to their huge drop-off in form domestically. Six defeats from the last seven league games has Jurgen Klopp’s side in a real fight for a top-four finish, though they will sense an opportunity to pounce after Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton all dropped points over the weekend.

Standing in their way will be Wolves, who themselves have only lost once in the last five, though goalscoring still remains a real issue for the Molineux club who have netted an average of just one goal per game this season.

Nuno’s side sit 13th in the table, with a top-half finish looking increasingly improbable this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

READ MORE:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm at Molineux on Monday, 15 March.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Wolves are hoping Daniel Podence could return to the squad after injury, but Marcal is still out and Raul Jimenez is a long-term absentee. Wolves have returned to a back three recently but could switch shape given Liverpool’s recent wins over Leipzig and Sheffield United both came against that system.

Liverpool are without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the season. Jordan Henderson is also out, while sub keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is almost ready to return after an abdominal injury.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Willian Jose, Neto

LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Wolves - 9/2

Draw - 29/10

Liverpool - 13/17

Prediction

The Reds to rediscover their winning form domestically and kick-start their push up the table. Wolves 1-2 Liverpool.

Recommended Stories

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.

  • Eryk Anders addresses illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21

    Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest

  • Anthony Edwards adds another poster dunk, Carmelo taunt to career-high 34 points

    This time, the Timberwolves actually won the game.

  • Angela Hill removes Monster Energy Drink, disses on Hans Molenkamp at UFC Vegas 21

    A week after Dominick Cruz ripped on Hans Molenkamp, an executive of UFC sponsor Monster Energy, Angela Hill joined her teammate's chorus. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Angela Hill talks about her victory over Ashley Yoder at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. She added that she is on teammate Dominick Cruz's side of things in relation to the trouble he and other fighters say they have had with Hans Molenkamp, an executive at UFC sponsor Monster Energy Drink. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad Angela Hill punches Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Rockets G Eric Gordon out four to six weeks with groin injury

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday. Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games (13 starts) this season for the Rockets, who have lost their past 14 games.

  • Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

    A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.

  • Lee Westwood resists charge of world's best to set up another final-day duel with Bryson DeChambeau

    Anyone fancy a rematch? Lee Westwood certainly does. The Sunday after being denied by Bryson DeChambeau, the veteran will once again venture out into the final group alongside the player who is supposedly revolutionising the game. Yet this time, a few hundred miles up the Florida coast, the status and the prize is rather bigger and the old gunslinger has the two-shot advantage. The conclusion of The Players Championship could be a classic. Westwood, 47, is on 13-under, after a 68, and DeChambeau, 27, on 11-under, after a 67 and the Stadium Course may as well have Eddie Hearn as the promoter. “I love it,” said DeChambeau. “Westy is a fierce competitor and I welcome the challenge to play with him again.” Westwood concurred: “It is like ‘Round Two, The Rematch’. I'm going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I'm going to enjoy this Sunday. I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which course would suit him more, he'd probably say Bay Hill. “You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson; you wouldn't associate this course with his style of play, and he's up there. It shows he can adapt his game.” If the cheers that greeted Westwood’s 25-feet birdie on the “island-green” 17th are any gauge then there will be only one crowd favourite, as the former world No 1 attempts to add to his creaking CV.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Dustin Johnson decides again not to go to Japan for Olympics

    One year later didn't make Dustin Johnson change his mind. Johnson didn't want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour's postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup. Johnson said he didn't put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • Dustin Johnson gets robbed after shot bounces off flagstick and goes directly into the water

    Dustin Johnson hit a beautiful shot that ended in disaster.

  • Report: Texans trading LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson

    The Texans and Dolphins are making a linebacker exchange.

  • PGA Tour 'Bryson-proofs' TPC Sawgrass No. 18 ahead of Players Championship

    The Tour is changing the rules in response to the most exciting thing going in spectator golf.

  • Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

    The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. The Northern Irishman, the first defending champion to miss the cut since Rickie Fowler in 2016, said his bid to add speed and power to his game, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph, had backfired.

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.