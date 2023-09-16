Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Quansah starts for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media before kick-off (Getty Images)

Liverpool are taking on Wolves at Molineux today as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games to find themselves third in the early table, including a stunning 10-man victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park before despatching Aston Villa 3-0. “We would’ve loved to have carried on after the Aston Villa game, which was a really good game,” Klopp said this week, ruing the two-week gap.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has endured of baptism of fire after suddenly taking charge before the start of the season. A 1-0 win at Everton brought the only points from their first four games, and he has warned his Wolves players they will have to be at their very best to beat a Liverpool side he is tipping to challenge for the title. “I’ll be very surprised if they’re not right at the top this year,” O’Neil said.

Wolves v Liverpool: kick off 12.30pm BST

Team news: Quansah starts for Liverpool

Merchandise is seen for sale outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC (Getty Images)

Liverpool warm up ahead of the clash (Getty Images)

Van Dijk is in attendance but suspended for the clash (Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah will make his full Premier League debut for Liverpool today at Wolves, as Jurgen Klopp gives the 20-year-old defender his backing with a first start.

But who is the defender? Here is a full piece telling you everything you need to know about the Liverpool youngster.

Jarell Quansah: The Liverpool ‘phenomenon’ making his first Premier League start

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil told BBC Sport: “Liverpool coming is always a big occasion so looking forward to the game today.

“Hwang Hee-Chan has scored a couple for us this year. He has taken his chances well and I felt he may add something for us today.

“Liverpool are a good side. I’ve watched their first four league games and they were excellent.

“They are in a very good spot this year and I think they will be very close to the top of the league.

Jurgen Klopp said to BBC Sport ahead of the game on Andy Robertson taking over the captaincy for the upcoming match: “He is a really important player and plays pretty much all the time. I remember everything about it when we signed him, in my living room.

“We were talking about football and the boy he was then, to the man he is now. It’s a really nice journey and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport ahead of the game: “We have to see, it’s all early days for all the teams. Things cannot be settled yet so you have to work really hard to get game ideas on the pitch.”

On his team changes: “The South Americans came back really late. We need them as substitutes. That’s the two offensive changes.

“Ibrahima Konate only came back two days ago, we could have forced it, but Jarell Quansah came on twice and did really well. We tust him so I hope he can enjoy it.”

With less than an hour to go to kick off, and the teams already announced, the teams have already arrived at the stadium.

Liverpool FC are arriving at Molineux (Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has wished 20-year-old defender Quansah the best in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Wolves v Liverpool Team news:

11:34 , Sonia Twigg

There is a surprise in the Liverpool line up, with 20-year-old defender Jarrell Quansah starting for the reds.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, but it is still a bold decision by Klopp.

Liverpool XI: Becker, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliot, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, At-Nouri, Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Sarabia, Toti

Jurgen Klopp spoke yesterday about his displeasure at having to play the early fixture on Saturday.

Last season Liverpool did not win any of their 12.30pm fixtures, but have the chance to rectify that at Wolves.

It has been a slight case of contrasting fortunes for the two teams - although it is worth mentioning that we are only four games into the season.

Wolves have just one win and three defeats so far, but will be relatively confident as five teams have had worse starts to the season.

While Liverpool sit level on points with Tottenham and just two behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won three and drawn one game so far this campaign, although there have been problems concerning the midfield.

The first of the Premier League fixtures after the international break sees Liverpool take on Wolves.

The reds have a chance to go top of the league - at least until the other sides play, and have 10 points from their first four matches.

But here is a look back to one of the sagas that dominated the transfer window and headlines before the international break:

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool as Dominik Szoboszlai revealed the Egyptian had told his teammates he wants to remain at Anfield rather than accept a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah this week, but while there has been the prospect the 31-year-old could become the world’s best-paid player, Klopp said he never questioned his commitment to the Merseyside club.

The Saudi transfer window remains open but Klopp is adamant that Liverpool’s position remains the same and that Salah is not for sale

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Mohamed Salah Saudi Arabia transfer