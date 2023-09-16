Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest goal updates after Cody Gakpo scores equaliser

Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates after giving Wolves the lead (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are taking on Wolves at Molineux today as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games to find themselves third in the early table, including a stunning 10-man victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park before despatching Aston Villa 3-0. “We would’ve loved to have carried on after the Aston Villa game, which was a really good game,” Klopp said this week, ruing the two-week gap.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has endured of baptism of fire after suddenly taking charge before the start of the season. A 1-0 win at Everton brought the only points from their first four games, and he has warned his Wolves players they will have to be at their very best to beat a Liverpool side he is tipping to challenge for the title. “I’ll be very surprised if they’re not right at the top this year,” O’Neil said.

Follow all the latest from the Premier League match below.

Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool: kick off 12.30pm BST

Team news: Quansah starts for Liverpool

GOAL: Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

GOAL! Cody Gakpo Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 1 Liverpool FC

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Liverpool Gakpo scores!

13:45 , Sonia Twigg

55 mins: Gakpo who has been out of the game so far, is just in the right place to turn the ball in at the far post.

It’s Salah with the assist, just firing the ball across the face of the goal and Gakpo was in the right place at the right time, for what turned out to be his last involvement in the game.

Nunez and Elliot have come on, with Jota the other player to make way.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:43 , Sonia Twigg

53 mins: It looks like there will be a double change from Liverpool, in addition to the one they made at half time.

Harvey Elliot is getting ready to come on.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:41 , Sonia Twigg

53 mins: Liverpool have kept the pressure on and will have a corner.

But there is a problem and Lemina is down holding his head.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:40 , Sonia Twigg

51 mins: Matip did a lot better there to cut out the ball from reaching Neto.

That was a problem area for Liverpool in the first half.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:38 , Sonia Twigg

49 mins: Wolves get forward, and Jota struggles to keep up with Cunha, who manages to cross but there are no Wolves players in the box and Alisson gathers.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:36 , Sonia Twigg

47 mins: Liverpool have started this half a lot better than the first already, Diaz involved almost immediatley but can’t head a Robertson cross on target.

A good start from the visitors

HT: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:33 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool will make a change at half time with Luis Diaz coming on for Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool already out on the field.

HT: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

And here is a photo of debutant Quansah:

Jarell Quansah on his Liverpool debut (Getty Images)

HT: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:24 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half:

Hwang Hee-Chan scored the early goal that divides the sides (Getty Images)

Jota is challenged by Gomes (Getty Images)

HT: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:19 , Sonia Twigg

45 mins +2: That has been Wolves’ half but for the neutral it has been entertaining and end to end, with chances on offer for both sides.

Gakpo had the best of Liverpool’s opportunities but a goal early from Hwang Hee-Chan separates the sides at the break.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:17 , Sonia Twigg

46 mins: There will be two minuets of added time at the end of the first half and Liverpool make the most of it!

Salah has a shot blocked, before it comes out to Szoboszlai who strikes and again it is blocked.

Better from the visitors, but there are problems again on the break almost immediately afterwards.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:16 , Sonia Twigg

45 mins: Gakpo has another chance!

The ball is crossed in from Gomez and Gakpo jumps but can’t keep his header down - it was his and Liverpool’s second real chance of the half.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

44 mins: Liverpool have to defend and it’s Robertson who come across to the right to make the clearance.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:12 , Sonia Twigg

41 mins: Liverpool are having their brightest passage of play since the game has started, but still look shaky whenever Wolves go on the counter-attack.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:10 , Sonia Twigg

39 mins: Chance! Gakpo missed the target but that’s the first chance Liverpool have had!

Robertson plays the ball into the centre of the box and Gakpo runs onto the ball but can’t keep it down and it sails over the bar.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:09 , Sonia Twigg

37 mins: Boos are ringing out after a foul was not awarded on the touchline and after a brief pause the game continues with Liverpool in possession in the half way line.

The game was stopped with goalscorer Hwang holding his head, but all okay to continue.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:05 , Sonia Twigg

34 mins: Chance for Wolves!

Cunha should have scored there, Neto on the left picked out Cunha expertly in the centre of the box and in a bizarre way it just hits him on the chest with an open goal to aim at six yards out.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:04 , Sonia Twigg

33 mins: Wolves have continued to work hard and put the pressure on.

As the game goes on the question may be as to whether they can keep this intensity up for the whole game.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:01 , Sonia Twigg

30 mins: Bellegarde has tried to be far too clever there!

Instead of taking a shot on he backheels the ball into space and Liverpool are able to clear.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

29 mins: Robertson to the rescue to turn the ball behind!

Liverpool look in trouble whenever Wolves get forward here and they can’t make the key interceptions so are just inviting pressure and allowing the attackers to run at them.

Dawson had half a chance from the corner, his header goes way wide, but he has to pick himself up after a collision with the post.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Sonia Twigg

28 mins: Neto makes a run, and Liverpool have three players on him but only just manage to get back in time to rob the ball, before Neto fouls Mac Allister.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Sonia Twigg

27 mins: Jota gets the cross in but there is no one in the six-yard box, as Gakpo looks on.

Salah tries to make up ground but Wolves are able to clear behind for a corner

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:55 , Sonia Twigg

24 mins: Matip drives forwards and loses the ball, and Liverpool are really struggling to string passes together in the final third.

Wolves are content for them to keep the ball around the half way line but there are problems for the reds further up the pitch.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:52 , Sonia Twigg

21 mins: Not for the first time this season it is evident just how much Liverpool need a defensive midfielder, to hold the ball well in the opposition half, and to break down attacks.

Alexis Mac Allister has been largely absent so far.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:51 , Sonia Twigg

19 mins: Neto has managed to get a shot underway, it’s wide, but they definitely look more promising.

Liverpool not holding on to it enough higher up the field, and they are not getting back quick enough, while the home side are ready to pounce on the break.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:49 , Sonia Twigg

18 mins: This game is just settling down after the energetic start that saw Wolves take the lead, and as they were before the goal, they are content to just let Liverpool pass around, while keeping all 11 players behind the ball.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Sonia Twigg

15 mins: Robertson just getting forward for the first time in the match so far, but Liverpool have not found their killer instinct in the final third so far.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:44 , Sonia Twigg

13 mins: Jota skies one way over the bar after being picked out by Mohamed Salah, it is a half chance for Liverpool and they should be encouraged by it

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

12 mins: Liverpool look like they have been stunned by the early goal, and their curse of early fixtures seems to be continuing here.

They are just trying to settle and find their footing in this game, but there is still a long way to go in this match.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

12:41 , Sonia Twigg

10 mins: Liverpool are firmly on the back foot here, and Gomez has to scramble to clear the ball away from Neto who was ready to bounce.

Wolves are on top and looking for a second, sending many probing balls into the Liverpool box, perhaps trying to strike early with an inexperienced backline.

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Liverpool Hwang Hee-Chan

12:39 , Sonia Twigg

6 mins: Wolves invited Liverpool to commit to the attack, and they struck immediately on the breakthrough.

Undone by one pass to Neto, who did well to attack, invite the challenges, get to the byline and then pass back to Hwang, who was the only player in the box.

Alison could not make the save before the ball crossed the line, and it is the home side who have the lead here.

Wolves v Liverpool

12:36 , Sonia Twigg

4 mins: YELLOW CARD Alexis Mac Allister, tugs at Cunha and he has been shown the yellow card by referee Michael Oliver, he might feel a bit aggrieved by that as it was not more than minimal contact

Wolves v Liverpool

12:34 , Sonia Twigg

3 mins: Mohamed Salah has got on the ball and looked to feed in Szoboszlai, and while it does not come to anything it was an early sign of intent

Wolves v Liverpool

12:33 , Sonia Twigg

2 mins: Liverpool have had to defend a corner already, swung towards the far post, but the visitors are able to clear the ball and prevent an early breakthrough

Wolves v Liverpool

12:32 , Sonia Twigg

1 minutes: Joe Gomez has taken up Trent Alexander-Arnold’s usual position as a marauding right back, while the debutant Jarell Quansah will play alongside Joel Matip in the centre of the Liverpool backline.

Wolves v Liverpool

12:31 , Sonia Twigg

Kick off: And the game is now underway, with Wolves and Lemina getting the game underway

Wolves v Liverpool

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Before the match there will be a moments silence for the tragic events in Morocco and Libya as the teams stand around the centre circle.

Wolves v Liverpool

12:28 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are out here at Molineux and we are just moments away from kick off in the first Premier League match of the weekend.

Wolves v Liverpool

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from Molineux:

Merchandise is seen for sale outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC (Getty Images)

Liverpool warm up ahead of the clash (Getty Images)

Van Dijk is in attendance but suspended for the clash (Getty Images)

Wolves v Liverpool

11:56 , Sonia Twigg

Jarell Quansah will make his full Premier League debut for Liverpool today at Wolves, as Jurgen Klopp gives the 20-year-old defender his backing with a first start.

But who is the defender? Here is a full piece telling you everything you need to know about the Liverpool youngster.

Jarell Quansah: The Liverpool ‘phenomenon’ making his first Premier League start

Wolves v Liverpool

11:55 , Sonia Twigg

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil told BBC Sport: “Liverpool coming is always a big occasion so looking forward to the game today.

“Hwang Hee-Chan has scored a couple for us this year. He has taken his chances well and I felt he may add something for us today.

“Liverpool are a good side. I’ve watched their first four league games and they were excellent.

“They are in a very good spot this year and I think they will be very close to the top of the league.

Wolves v Liverpool

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp said to BBC Sport ahead of the game on Andy Robertson taking over the captaincy for the upcoming match: “He is a really important player and plays pretty much all the time. I remember everything about it when we signed him, in my living room.

“We were talking about football and the boy he was then, to the man he is now. It’s a really nice journey and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Wolves v Liverpool

11:44 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport ahead of the game: “We have to see, it’s all early days for all the teams. Things cannot be settled yet so you have to work really hard to get game ideas on the pitch.”

On his team changes: “The South Americans came back really late. We need them as substitutes. That’s the two offensive changes.

“Ibrahima Konate only came back two days ago, we could have forced it, but Jarell Quansah came on twice and did really well. We tust him so I hope he can enjoy it.”

Wolves v Liverpool

11:43 , Sonia Twigg

With less than an hour to go to kick off, and the teams already announced, the teams have already arrived at the stadium.

Liverpool FC are arriving at Molineux (Getty Images)

Wolves v Liverpool

11:36 , Sonia Twigg

Jamie Carragher has wished 20-year-old defender Quansah the best in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Wolves v Liverpool Team news:

11:34 , Sonia Twigg

There is a surprise in the Liverpool line up, with 20-year-old defender Jarrell Quansah starting for the reds.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, but it is still a bold decision by Klopp.

Liverpool XI: Becker, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliot, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, At-Nouri, Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Sarabia, Toti

Wolves v Liverpool

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp spoke yesterday about his displeasure at having to play the early fixture on Saturday.

Last season Liverpool did not win any of their 12.30pm fixtures, but have the chance to rectify that at Wolves.

Wolves v Liverpool

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

It has been a slight case of contrasting fortunes for the two teams - although it is worth mentioning that we are only four games into the season.

Wolves have just one win and three defeats so far, but will be relatively confident as five teams have had worse starts to the season.

While Liverpool sit level on points with Tottenham and just two behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won three and drawn one game so far this campaign, although there have been problems concerning the midfield.

Wolves v Liverpool

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

The first of the Premier League fixtures after the international break sees Liverpool take on Wolves.

The reds have a chance to go top of the league - at least until the other sides play, and have 10 points from their first four matches.

But here is a look back to one of the sagas that dominated the transfer window and headlines before the international break:

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool as Dominik Szoboszlai revealed the Egyptian had told his teammates he wants to remain at Anfield rather than accept a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah this week, but while there has been the prospect the 31-year-old could become the world’s best-paid player, Klopp said he never questioned his commitment to the Merseyside club.

The Saudi transfer window remains open but Klopp is adamant that Liverpool’s position remains the same and that Salah is not for sale

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Mohamed Salah Saudi Arabia transfer