Free-scoring Wolves stay red-hot with 3-0 home win over Everton

Wolves made it three straight wins and now sit on the brink of the top half of the Premier League table after hammering suddenly struggling Everton 3-0 at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Gary O'Neil's side (28 points - 11th place) has now beaten Chelsea, Brentford and Everton in successive games while scoring nine goals in the process, a far cry from the dull, defensive days of past Wolves sides. Everton (16 points - 17th), meanwhile, head into 2024 just a point above the relegation zone and newly promoted Luton Town, who have a game in hand.

Wolves were far and away the more dangerous side in the opening 45 minutes, though the sides matched one another with four shots apiece. The home side was consistently a threat on the counter-attack, though, with Hwang Hee-chan causing considerable chaos down the left.

The opening goal, however, came from a corner midway through the first half, as Craig Dawson was first denied from point-blank range but the ball rolled helplessly along the end line and Max Kilman lunged forward to smash it home and put Wolves on the path to a third straight victory.

Goal no. 2 came shortly after the restart, and Wolves' tails were well and truly up at that point. Pablo Sarabia played a dangerous through ball behind the Everton defense to spring Hwang into acres of space and he put his cross where no one in a gray shirt could reach it. Matheus Cunha made the lung-bursting run to the back post and slammed home from inside the six for a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the third goal to arrive, as Cunha whipped a curling ball into the penalty area from deep on the left wing. Center back Craig Dawson was lurking on the edge of the penalty area and got the slightest of touches as the ball came in, redirecting it out of Jordan Pickford's reach to put the game to bed.

What’s next?

Wolves will kick off 2024 with an FA Cup third-round tie against Brentford on Friday (2:15 pm ET) before taking their one-week winter break and resuming Premier League play away to Brighton on Jan. 22. Everton will head to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Thursday (3 pm ET) before hosting Aston Villa on Jan. 14, followed by their winter break.

Wolves vs Everton, final score: 3-0

Goalscorers: Max Kilman (25'), Matheus Cunha (53'), Craig Dawson (61')

25th minute - GOAL - Max Kilman cleans up a mess on the goal line to put Wolves ahead

53rd minute - GOAL - Matheus Cunha slams home Hwang’s cross to double Wolves’ lead

61st minute - GOAL - Craig Dawson gets the slightest of touches to make it 3-0

Wolves starting lineup

Sa — Dawson, Kilman, Gomes — Semedo, Gomes, Doyle, Ait-Nouri — Sarabia, Hwang, Cunha

Everton starting lineup

Pickford — Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko — Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil — Calvert-Lewin

Focus on Wolves, team news

OUT: Mario Lemina (personal), Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder)| QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (thigh), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness)

Focus on Everton, team news

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Idrissa Gana Gueye (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Ashley Young (knock), Seamus Coleman (undisclosed).