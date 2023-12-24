Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Premier League football returns to Christmas Eve for the first time since 1995 as Chelsea travel to face Wolves this afternoon. It is not going to be a permanent return to the festive calendar, with it already confirmed that there will be no League match on December 24 next season.

Chelsea have the chance to provide their fans with some pre-Christmas cheer, though even victory at Molineux would not lift them beyond their current position of tenth in the table. The Blues are closer to the relegation zone than the top four in terms of points, and Mauricio Pochettino's side have not won away from home since the start of November. Both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are on the bench for Chelsea, but Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez miss out.

Wolves have struggled for consistency themselves at times this season but are on a six-match unbeaten run on home soil, beating Manchester City and Tottenham and picking up a point against Aston Villa and Newcastle. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Nizaar Kinsella at Molineux

12:43 , Matt Verri

No half measures when it comes to the pre-match music...

"A strong looking Chelsea bench despite the changes."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts as Mauricio Pochettino shuffles his pack.



Petrovic gets chance to impress again

12:38 , Matt Verri

Djordje Petrovic was the shootout hero in midweek as he fired the starting pistol on the race to be Chelsea No1.

The 24-year-old Serb made a brilliant save from Matt Ritchie's penalty – Newcastle’s fourth - to send the Blues into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Petrovic used all of his 6ft 6in frame to claw away Ritchie’s strike and spark wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge after the match had finished 1-1.

Following his moment in the spotlight, the Chelsea squad mobbed the £14million signing from New England Revolution.

Robert Sanchez, currently injured, watched on knowing he has a real fight on his hands.

Sanchez has made mistakes since joining from Brighton in the summer, particularly in his distribution and when claiming crosses, and could lose his place in the long-term.

(Various)

Sarabia wants fast start

12:29 , Matt Verri

Wolves unbeaten in their last six matches at Molineux, and Pablo Sarabia is confident they can make that seven.

"The first minute is very important to us."



Sterling: Chelsea need to win trophies

12:21 , Matt Verri

Chelsea sit tenth in the Premier League table, and will remain there even if they do pick up a win here.

The Blues are though through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, after beating Newcastle in midweek, and Raheem Sterling is confident progress is being made.

"This is a football club that needs to be challenging at the top of the table and winning trophies as well," he told Sky Sports.

"We're making little steps in the right direction - long may it continue."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hosts arrive at Molineux

12:14 , Matt Verri

No Pedro Neto in the Wolves squad this afternoon - they had hoped to have their star man back.

Chelsea will be fairly relieved to see he is still absent.

Nizaar Kinsella at Molineux

12:07 , Matt Verri

Moises Caicedo isn't available today, with Enzo Fernandez also out. It means Lesley Ugochukwu is drafted straight back into the starting line up after a brief spell out injured.

Romeo Lavia makes a Chelsea matchday squad for the first time and could make his debut at Molineux. Christopher Nkunku is also on the bench.

Nicolas Jackson is lining up alongside Armando Broja. The pair played 60 minutes together against Newcastle, with Jackson often playing off the left wing. That could allow Chelsea to play their usual 4-2-3-1 formation at Wolves.

Wolves team news

12:04 , Matt Verri

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Semedo, Lemina, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Hwang, Sarabia, Cunha

Subs: Bueno, Chirewa, Hesketh, Doherty, Bueno, Doyle, Barnett, Kalajdzic, Bentley

Chelsea team news

12:03 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Ugochukwu, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Jackson; Broja.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Badiashile, Maatsen, Lavia, Matos, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

The Blues have arrived!

11:49 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are in the building - team news from Molineux coming up in the next ten minutes or so.

Neto to provide Wolves with major boost?

11:43 , Matt Verri

Pedro Neto is back in training as Wolves prepare to host Chelsea.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring during his team’s draw at home to Newcastle in October but Wolves have confirmed he is in contention to return.

Speaking ahead of his side’s loss to West Ham last weekend, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said: “We’re really hopeful he’ll be in the squad for the Chelsea game, all being well.

“If he isn’t in the matchday squad for Chelsea, it doesn’t mean there’s been a setback, it just means he hasn’t been able to tick off all the things.

“He’s really close, but with the nature of the injury, being close is still not enough. We need to make sure that he’s right, but if everything goes perfectly between now and then, I am hopeful that he will be seen before Christmas."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Strasbourg eye move for Barco

11:33 , Matt Verri

RC Strasbourg have a significant £22million January transfer budget to sign players, including Chelsea target Valentin Barco.

The 19-year-old could leave Boca Juniors this winter and is being targeted by the French club, offering him a future pathway into Mauricio Pochettino's first team at Stamford Bridge.

Strasbourg are the first club to join Chelsea in Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's multi-club model as part of BlueCo.

They have been given a significant transfer budget and have a remit to sign Under-23 players like Barco, who Manchester City and Brighton also target for their own multi-club operations.

(Getty Images)

Pochettino sends warning to Lavia

11:21 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says Romeo Lavia could make his Chelsea debut against Wolves but warned his returning injured players that they will be phased in very slowly.

The Argentine was keen to send a message directly to his Blues squad that he will only pick players who are fully fit and in good form.

Lavia, 19, has not played a competitive match for almost seven months now and has yet to make his Chelsea debut since a £53million summer transfer from Southampton.

“Lavia is in a similar position to [Christopher] Nkunku," he said. "He arrived and never made his debut. After six months, maybe tomorrow he will be involved, maybe.

"He is with the team and doing well but he still needs time to get his best form.

"They are all desperate to make debuts and we are pushing, but I need to be clear that we cannot make the mistake, they can be involved, but in which form, at what level?

"It is easy to say I want to play but we are competing, and it is serious the competition but, after six months, Nkunku and him need to know they need to train really hard every day, or double the players who are fit, to make an impact when they go to the pitch."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

11:12 , Matt Verri

One final Premier League match before Christmas.

James looks to put hamstring misery behind him

11:04 , Matt Verri

Reece James has had hamstring surgery in Finland, ruling the Chelsea captain out for around four months.

The decision for James to undergo surgery was made following further specialist assessments on Wednesday.

James has suffered repeated injury hamstring problems and surgery leaves his Euro 2024 hopes in major doubt.

But James will hope surgery will give him a better chance of making a full recovery and reduce long-term hamstring issues.

James has suffered seven hamstring injuries in the last three years.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Standard Sport prediction

10:57 , Matt Verri

It’s hard to imagine Chelsea suddenly stringing a consistent run together, particularly on the road.

Wolves have impressed at home this season, beating Manchester City and Tottenham already, and will back themselves to pick up another positive result.

1-1 draw.

Chelsea team news

10:47 , Matt Verri

Enzo Fernandez is expected to be miss the trip to Wolves after being pictured in tears following Chelsea's win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The 22-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 32nd minute and stayed in the dressing room for most of the match,.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed post-game that the midfielder had been suffering from illness and asked to be substituted, amid rumours come out of Argentina that he is suffering from a more serious groin injury.

In better news, midfield duo Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu along with winger Noni Madueke are back in full training.

Lavia is in contention to make his debut at Molineux after Christopher Nkunku made his debut from the bench, playing for just over 20 minutes on Tuesday.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves team news

10:41 , Matt Verri

Wolves expect to have key winger Pedro Neto back in the squad, along with goalkeeper Jose Sa and full-back Nelson Semedo.

However, young midfielder Joseph Hodge is still out and Jonny is not training with the first-team group due to disciplinary reasons.

(AP)

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

10:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 12pm GMT ahead of the 1pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Live coverage: Follow all the action right here! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good morning!

10:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Chelsea!

We have Premier League football on Christmas Eve for the first time since 1995. It's not here to stay, with it already confirmed there will be no repeat next season.

The Blues desperately need to improve on their poor away form by giving their fans an early Christmas present, but Wolves will be confident of inflicting further misery on the Blues.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 1pm GMT from Molineux.