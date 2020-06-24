Wolves vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Traore celebrates with his Wolves teammates: Getty

Bournemouth travel to Wolves on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Wolves easily saw off West Ham in their first game back after the restart, and a victory here would really boost their hopes of earning a potential Champions League spot with a fifth-place finish.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone after defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Optimism, however, comes with the knowledge that West Ham—the team directly above them and just outside the drop zone—have already been beaten in midweek, on Tuesday night at Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Eddie Howe is leaning on his returning stars to lead the Cherries to survival (Getty)

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, 24 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

What is the team news?

Wolves could rotate after leaving Pedro Neto and Adama Traore on the bench at the weekend. They have no major injury concerns.

Bournemouth lost David Brooks to cramp at the weekend, but he should be fine to play here in midweek. Charlie Daniels is injured and Ryan Fraser will not feature for the Cherries.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Adama, Jimenez, Jota.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith; H Wilson, L Cook, Lerma, Brooks; King, C Wilson.

What are the odds?

Wolves – 3/5

Draw – 31/10

Bournemouth – 6/1