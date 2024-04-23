Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news

The Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth club badges on top of a photo of Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream is a meeting between two sides that have struggled for wins in recent week — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels

The Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 24).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEST (Apr. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Wolves' chances of making a late push for European qualification appear to be all but over. The Midlands side are now five Premier League games without a win, and while their most recent defeat to title-chasing Arsenal was far from unexpected, it did suggest that a dramatic surge up the table at the eleventh hour is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, Wolves won’t want to finish the season with a whimper so will be looking for a convincing win in front of their own crowd.

Bournemouth are currently enduring a tricky run as well. The Cherries are four games without a win including a rather limp defeat to Luton Town and a draw against Man Utd that really should have seen Bournemouth take all three points. At least the club is well clear of the relegation battle and effectively safe on 42 points, that’s a notable achievement considering the team’s early season form.

Here's how they line up:

Wolves: Sa, S. Bueno, Kilman, T. Gomes, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Doyle, Hwang.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Solanke.

Wolves vs Bournemouth is not the most high-stakes match of the season but it’s still a match that both teams will be desperate to win, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere down below.

Also, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Wolves vs Bournemouth live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

US flag

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in the U.K.

British flag

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in Canada

Canadian flag

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in Australia

Australian flag

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

