Wolves’ VAR revolt doomed to fail with at least five clubs against scrapping it

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been frustrated with VAR on several occasions this season - PA/Mike Egerton

Video Assistant Referees will not be scrapped in the Premier League if Wolverhampton Wanderers persist in forcing a vote on the matter, rival clubs have told Telegraph Sport.

What began on Wednesday as a one-team crusade for the world’s richest league to ditch VAR has so far failed to generate enough support from the division’s other 19 sides for it to succeed.

Wolves would need another 13 clubs to back a resolution that has forced the Premier League to agree to ballot its members at its annual general meeting next month.

But not one of 10 of teams who agreed to speak to Telegraph Sport on condition of anonymity said they would vote to scrap VAR, with some either confirming or strongly indicating they would oppose such a move.

A senior figure at one club said there was “no chance at all” of clubs ditching VAR and that “all the other 19” could vote against the Wolves proposal in a show of unity.

However, many teams did say they wanted to see VAR improved following the litany of blunders and controversies since its introduction that saw Wolves’s patience finally snap.

The Midlands club could now find themselves coming under pressure to withdraw their resolution forcing a vote of teams, potentially in exchange for a full and frank discussion about further changes to how VAR operates in the Premier League.

Clubs have already unanimously voted for the introduction of semi-automated offside in the competition next season, which should help tackle one of the biggest complaints about the system – that decisions take too long to reach.

Referees should also be able to explain VAR decisions to match-going fans as part of a trial begun at last year’s Women’s World Cup.

Howard Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Ltd, wants to go further by having footage of such decisions shown on big screens in stadiums.

But this is controversially not permitted under the Laws of the Game, which the International Football Association Board has repeatedly refused to change.

The move could put clubs at loggerheads with fans, who appear to be in favour of scrapping VAR. In a poll conducted by Telegraph Sport, more than 80 per cent of 2,749 readers said they would be in favour of returning to pre-VAR officiating, while it’s also understood that an initial poll carried out by the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust among its members was 66 per cent of 328 respondents were also in favour of ending VAR measures.

