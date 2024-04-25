Wolves v Luton: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Wolves host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).

Wolves are unbeaten in their past eight league games against Luton. This is the first time they have hosted them in a league match since a 1-0 win in August 2006, and the first time in the top flight since a 2-1 defeat in January 1984.

Luton's past two Premier League games have both ended in 5-1 defeats, against Manchester City and Brentford. The Hatters have never conceded five or more goals in three consecutive league games within the top four tiers of English football.

Wolves have lost just two of their past 15 Premier League games against promoted sides. They lost 2-1 at Sheffield United earlier this season, but have not lost to two different promoted teams in the same top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (Norwich City and QPR).

Luton have conceded 75 goals in the Premier League this season – the last team to ship more in their first ever campaign in the competition were Blackpool in 2010-11 (78).