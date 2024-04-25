Advertisement

Wolves v Luton: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Wolves host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).

  • Wolves are unbeaten in their past eight league games against Luton. This is the first time they have hosted them in a league match since a 1-0 win in August 2006, and the first time in the top flight since a 2-1 defeat in January 1984.

  • Luton's past two Premier League games have both ended in 5-1 defeats, against Manchester City and Brentford. The Hatters have never conceded five or more goals in three consecutive league games within the top four tiers of English football.

  • Wolves have lost just two of their past 15 Premier League games against promoted sides. They lost 2-1 at Sheffield United earlier this season, but have not lost to two different promoted teams in the same top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (Norwich City and QPR).

  • Luton have conceded 75 goals in the Premier League this season – the last team to ship more in their first ever campaign in the competition were Blackpool in 2010-11 (78).

  • Carlton Morris is Luton's top scorer in the league this season with nine goals. The last player to reach double figures in their first top-flight campaign with the Hatters was Mick Harford in 1984-85.