Wolves v Crystal Palace: Sutton's predictions

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Fair play to Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner for what he has done at Palace since taking charge in February.

His initial results were not great and I thought it would be difficult to change the team's brand of football in such a short space of time, but he has changed it and they are getting results.

Having Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise fit has obviously helped the Eagles a lot in an attacking sense, and they are creating lots of chances for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

I can see those three having more joy against a Wolves team who have gone off the boil in recent weeks and are stumbling towards the end of the season.

Serge's prediction: 1-1

Palace are looking pretty strong but Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will not let his side canter through their final home game of the season.

