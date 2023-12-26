Man United v Aston Villa LIVE: Alejandro Garnacho scores twice to equalise at Old Trafford

Manchester United continue to endure their latest crisis under Erik ten Hag after a humbling at West Ham, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing a deal to purchase 25 percent of the club.

Ten Hag is therefore desperate for points to ease the pressure, while injuries continue to further heighten the difficulty of the task with Aston Villa visiting Old Trafford this evening.

Unai Emery’s side have been surprise title contenders so far this season, but must bounce back after a frustrating draw at home to Sheffield United, making this an intriguing contest with both sides likely to push for victory.

Follow all the updates from the Premier League’s festive schedule, plus team news and all live action from Old Trafford below - plus check out the latest odds and tips for the festive football here.

Man Utd v Aston Villa

GOAL! Garnacho hits equaliser - Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

GOAL! Garnacho scores - Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

VAR goal disallowed! Garnacho’s goal ruled out for offside - Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa [50’]

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

GOAL! Dendoncker scores his side’s second - Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa [26’]

GOAL! McGinn scores direct from a free kick - Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa [22’]

MUN: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

AVL: Martinez, Konsa, D Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, J Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Manchester United FC 2 - 2 Aston Villa FC

Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

21:33 , Sonia Twigg

72’ Evans has saved United at the other end of the pitch there, making a key block on the line to deny McGinn his second of the evening.

Fernandes has then just been shown a yellow card and lost his cool! Everything is happening at Old Trafford. Fernandes was booked for his reaction, but continued for a while afterwards. Worth remembering Dalot was sent off for less against Liverpool.

Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

21:32 , Sonia Twigg

71’ That was a great touch and finish from Garnacho, although his shot took a deflection off Diego Carlos that might have taken it past Martinez.

GOAL! Garnacho hits equaliser - Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

21:31 , Sonia Twigg

70’ GOAL! Garnacho fires in the equaliser

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:29 , Sonia Twigg

69’ Villa are able to easily deal with an Eriksen corner, but United are winning the ball back and looking to attack.

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:28 , Sonia Twigg

67’ Having looked completely out of it when Villa went 2-0 ahead, United have fought their way back into the game, and even got the fans behind them.

The home crowd had booed after Villa’s second, but have found their voice in support of the team in the second half.

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:26 , Sonia Twigg

65’ This is turning into a very good game, and Manchester United have a penalty shout!

The offside flag has gone up so that ends the debate after Hojland was brought down in the box. Again United’s forwards are offside, but had it not been it might well have been a spot-kick.

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:23 , Sonia Twigg

63’ Garnacho shrugs off the defender, could have picked out Hojland, who just passed over 1,000 minutes without a goal, but his low strike went went of the goal.

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:22 , Sonia Twigg

61’ Both sides are really going for this, Diego Carlos had a free-header, again the United defence was not strong enough, but fortunately for the home side he could not direct it on target.

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:20 , Sonia Twigg

59’ That was an excellent goal, the perfect ball from Rashford just opened up the space, and Martinez almost saved it.

That was the first United goal in seven hours and 20 minutes, and was not offside.

GOAL! Garnacho scores - Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:19 , Sonia Twigg

58’ GOAL! Garnacho scores!

Has he held his run this time?

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:17 , Sonia Twigg

57’ This game is livening up, but United are still two goals behind, and they face a tough ask to try and break their scoring deadlock that stretches back over seven hours.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:16 , Sonia Twigg

55’ Martinez has flown off his line here and taken out Rashford! He looks to have taken the ball too, but will this be looked at?

The check is complete and there is no card.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:14 , Sonia Twigg

53’ After those few minutes of chaos the game has calmed down somewhat, although the fans are still venting their frustrations.

GOAL disallowed! Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:10 , Sonia Twigg

50’ GOAL DISALLOWED! VAR has ruled that Garnacho was ahead of Rashford, with both ahead of the backline when the English international played the pass and the goal has been ruled out.

United were caught offside a lot towards the end of the second half but this time it has cost them a way back into the game.

There was no need for Garnacho to be offside there.

VAR Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:09 , Sonia Twigg

48’ VAR Garnacho rounded the goalkeeper before firing into the top corner, but there will be a check to see if he was offside.

GOAL! Garnacho pulls one back - Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

21:08 , Sonia Twigg

48’ GOAL! Garnacho pulls one back for Manchester United

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:07 , Sonia Twigg

47’ United had to be alert there! I think it was Varane who hooked the ball away from the danger areas and just ahead of the head of Watkins, the Villa forward was off the floor and diving towards the ball.

That was good defending from the Red Devils.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:06 , Sonia Twigg

47’ And the first action of the half is a foul from Dalot on Bailey.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:05 , Sonia Twigg

46’ Aston Villa get the second half underway

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:05 , Sonia Twigg

The players are coming back out onto the field and the second half is about to get underway.

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

21:04 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United face an uphill battle in the second half. As things currently stand Aston Villa will go level on points with table-topping Liverpool.

Aston Villa so far this season have not yet dropped points when they have scored first.

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:57 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United’s goalless run continued into the first half on Boxing Day:

Aston Villa are 2-0 up inside the opening 30 minutes 👀



John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker with the goals for the away side! 🦁#MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/0r7WI3HaKB — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2023

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:50 , Sonia Twigg

Half time: Yet again it has been a case of errors from Manchester United. Firstly a probing free-kick that was dealt with by no one including the goalkeeper, as everyone watched the ball sail into the back of the net.

And for the second, the Villa goalscorer was unmarked in the centre of the area. When the second goal went in the boos rang out.

It did seem to spark the hosts into action and they finished the half on the front foot, but were regularly caught offside, scuppering any chance of an equaliser.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:47 , Sonia Twigg

45+2’ The flag did go up there, but Garnacho did not know that at the time he took the shot on only to again fire the ball wide. United have struggled to hit the target in this half.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:45 , Sonia Twigg

45’ There will be four additional minutes of the first half at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:44 , Sonia Twigg

44’ Rashford was picked out by a well-hit pass from Fernandes, but he was lacking support and had to take it on, shifted to his left, but did not get hold of it and skewed the ball wide.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:42 , Sonia Twigg

42’ Garnacho tries to play in Rashford, but the ball is slightly late and goes behind for a goal kick, he might have been offside there though for the second time in the last few minutes.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:41 , Sonia Twigg

41’ United are looking like the team on the front foot, but there was a moment of caution when Villa almost won the ball back with a high press, inside the home side’s half, but they were able to hold onto the ball.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:39 , Sonia Twigg

39’ It might be Rashford’s first start for six matches, but he is showing a lot of intent, including a good touch to control the ball and start another attack.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:35 , Sonia Twigg

35’ The hosts are trying to find a way back into the game, but two quick goals are going to be a tough ask to come back from especially against a high flying Villa.

Rashford has another chance! Again he strikes it cleanly, but for the second time, the goalkeeper is equal to it.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:33 , Sonia Twigg

32’ Another chance for United! Garnacho tried to pick out Hojland in the middle of the box, but the pass was just behind him.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:32 , Sonia Twigg

31’ Rashford has a chance! United might just have sprung into life, he takes a touch and a shot but Martinez is able to dive down and make the save.

Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:29 , Sonia Twigg

29’ The mood has noticeably changed around Old Trafford in the last couple of minutes, the boos rang out after the second goal and all you can hear are the Aston Villa fans.

GOAL! Dendoncker scores his side’s second - Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa

20:28 , Sonia Twigg

26’ GOAL! Aston Villa have another set-piece, this time from the corner, and they have another!

No one at all was marking Dendoncker, he just flicked the ball into the back of the net from a completely unmarked position!

Lenglet headed the ball back into the mix and right in front of goal Dendoncker does a clever flick into the back of the net.

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

20:23 , Sonia Twigg

22’ That was a clever move, there was no touch by anyone on the way throguh and Onana has just sprawled on the floor.

It swung in from the right and beat everyone! Leon Bailey had taken up an uncharacteristic position directly behind Onana before the kick was taken, but moved as soon as it was.

There was a VAR check for a touch by an offside player, but the goal stands!

GOAL! McGinn scores direct from a free-kick - Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

20:22 , Sonia Twigg

22’ GOAL! McGinn scores!

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:21 , Sonia Twigg

20’ Bruno Fernandes could have been more severely penalised for the high boot on Dendoncker there, but it’s just a free kick.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:19 , Sonia Twigg

19’ Watkins this time is there to pounce on a long ball, but again Manchester United are alert and Varane is able to clear, that is after they gave the ball away to the visitors.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:17 , Sonia Twigg

17’ Wan-Bissaka is having to be active on the right side, that looks to be the side Villa’s breaks are targeting, and they have another corner...but it’s cleared by Eriksen.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:15 , Sonia Twigg

15’ That was good defending from Wan-Bissaka to win the ball back and United can counter, but the passes are not pin point and the goalkeeper is able to come and gather.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:13 , Sonia Twigg

13’ The game is becoming a bit end-to-end as both sides want to find the early breakthrough, but none of the moves are ending up in clear-cut chances.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:11 , Sonia Twigg

11’ Aston Villa have stood their ground at the back, dispossessing Dalot and Garnacho whenever they look like getting into a dangerous area.

But Eriksen has had a shot! It was a comfortable save for the goalkeeper, but the Denmark international has hit that quite sweetly.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:09 , Sonia Twigg

9’ The corner was taken short and cleared easily by United.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:08 , Sonia Twigg

8’ Both teams have just been settling down into the match, the crosses have come into the Manchester United box, and Villa have a corner for their efforts.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:06 , Sonia Twigg

6’ Aston Villa are looking to get stuck in here, and they have come into this match in the better form of the two sides.

But there have been no chances for either side yet.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Both sides are just settling down into the contest.

The anti-Scouse chant to the tune of a Christmas song has just been heard ringing around Old Trafford. That’s not really in the spirit of Christmas.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:02 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Manchester United have started with a lot of energy here on Boxing Day. A cross into the box is flicked on by Hojland, although not in the direction of the goal.

Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

20:00 , Sonia Twigg

1’ The game is underway at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:57 , Sonia Twigg

And both teams are now out on the field, Aston Villa in grey-blue tracksuit tops, with Manchester United in their trademark red.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:56 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa were out in the tunnel three minutes ahead of Manchester United although we will have to see what impact that has on the match.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:53 , Sonia Twigg

The match will start in less than 10 minutes and the players should be emerging from the tunnel soon.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

We are now just 15 minutes away from kick off and stay tuned for all the latest from the managers and all the action at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:40 , Sonia Twigg

It might feel like a long time ago since Old Trafford was the fortress visiting teams would fear to visit.

This season, it has been significantly better than their away form, but of their nine matches, United have won five and lost four, drawing none, so another result could be on the cards from the late fixture.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:30 , Sonia Twigg

Under Erik ten Hag, United have lost eight matches this season, and have not found the net too often either.

Their goal difference is -5, worse than any team above them and also worse than Brighton, Chelsea and Brentford below them.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:20 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the post-Christmas period, Manchester United were in eighth place, only one point behind Newcastle, although the Magpies have had their own problems of late and suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest in the Boxing Day early kick-off.

However, they were more importantly already eight points behind Tottenham who occupy the final Champions League spot.

While their own European Campaign this year came to a meek end when they finished bottom of the group, behind the likes of Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, they will want to avoid being unable to make amends next season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

19:10 , Sonia Twigg

Onto the match itself, and here is how to watch:

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight as Erik ten Hag’s side try to make up ground in the race to finish in the top four.

Villa have been flying under Spanish manager Unai Emery this season, so much so that they are in the conversation for the Premier League title approaching the halfway stage, although a draw against Sheffield United before Christmas ended a club-record 15-game winning run at home to slow their momentum.

Is Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV tonight? Channel, start time and how to watch online

Man United vs Aston Villa - LIVE

19:02 , Karl Matchett

Lineups confirmed!

Man United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, D Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, J Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

🏟️ For one final time at Old Trafford in 2023...



📣 TEAM NEWS 📣#MUFC || #MUNAVL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2023

Your Aston Villa at Old Trafford! 👊 pic.twitter.com/JT02pO7mLp — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 26, 2023

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:59 , Karl Matchett

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe was born, Manchester United were champions of England. If that was an unusual status for them then – Sir Matt Busby’s triumph in 1952 was United’s first in 41 years – the chances are that Ratcliffe hopes their 21st title will come with him in the boardroom. It has taken him seven decades to travel the seven miles from his Failsworth birthplace to Old Trafford and a status as co-owner of United. That, and the accumulation of remarkable wealth; some £1.3bn has been required for the petrochemicals tycoon to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have no honeymoon as he faces urgent problems at Man United

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

Gary Neville criticised the “truly awful” timing of Manchester United’s confirmation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club after the deal was announced at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

After months of talks, United have finally confirmed that they had entered an agreement with the Ratcliffe and the Ineos Group, who will assume delegated responsibility for the club’s football operations.

Gary Neville criticises ‘truly awful’ timing of Manchester United takeover

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:40 , Sonia Twigg

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United and will be given footballing control of the club.

The Ineos billionaire, a lifelong United fan, has paid £1.3bn for Class A and B shares from the Glazer family, who retain the biggest part of the club, and will provide an extra $300m (£236) for investment in Old Trafford. Two-thirds of that will be available immediately, with the rest to follow by the end of 2024.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally completes Manchester United minority takeover

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney took a closer look at what happened:

For all the noise around the Manchester United sale process over the past few months, there were a few key words that actually stood out as crucial to those involved. That was when the Ineos delegation met the club hierarchy and Sir Jim Ratcliffe was “blunt” about the many football failings. The billionaire, who took the same “helicopter view” of the sport as he does all his businesses, pointed to specific areas where United were drastically underperforming against similar clubs.

Everything you still don’t know about the Manchester United takeover

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:20 , Sonia Twigg

And now here’s a look at the takeover and the story of what happened in the last few days:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally completed his 25 per cent investment in Manchester United to become a minority shareholder in the football giants.

The Ineos billionaire has paid £1.3bn for Class B shares from the Glazer family, who retain the biggest part of the club, and will provide an extra $300m for investment in Old Trafford. Two-thirds of that will be available immediately, with the rest to follow by the end of 2024. Ratcliffe will control football operations at United.

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire Ineos owner buying a stake in Man United?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:10 , Sonia Twigg

Luke Shaw surveyed the wreckage of Manchester United’s latest defeat and admitted: “It’s just not good enough.”

The Red Devils went down 2-0 at West Ham to slip to their 13th loss from 26 matches this season.

Luke Shaw says latest Manchester United loss ‘just not good enough’

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the Boxing Day clash the Red Devils have gone four matches in a row without scoring for the first time since 1992, but Ten Hag remained upbeat:

Erik Ten Hag insists Manchester United have goals in them despite drawing another blank in a dispiriting 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

But beleaguered boss Ten Hag said: “We have players who can do it. They’ve proved in the past they can do it. But we also have to acknowledge the fact that we didn’t do it as a team. We have to take responsibility. Football is about winning games and scoring goals.

Erik ten Hag insists Man United still a threat despite fourth consecutive blank

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

17:45 , Sonia Twigg

To kick things off, here is a look at the last game, when Manchester United were beaten by West Ham, and Kieran Jackson’s match report:

By the full-time whistle, there was barely a soul left in the lower portion of the away end; a feeling all too familiar for fans of the once-mighty Manchester United, following an astonishing 13th defeat of the season. That, would you believe, is more than the entirety of last season already. But Erik ten Hag’s pain – and, blimey, has he felt some pain in the last four months – was David Moyes’s gain two days before Christmas Day as West Ham moved into the top six after a two-goal victory against a Man Utd side seemingly forever descending into a cesspit of doom this season.

Ten Hag’s side can simply have no complaints. None at all. The visitors were the fresher side on paper after a week off but were uninspiring and ineffective throughout. A point to prove? Some desire and determination? Apparently not.

Forget a lack of skill – Man United have a much bigger problem after West Ham defeat

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

14:43 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog from the final match of Boxing Day as the festive fixtures are well and truly underway.

Manchester United take on high-flying Aston Villa in a bid to prevent their recent slump in form from worsening, while Villa started the day level on points with Liverpool and just one behind top-placed Arsenal

Boxing Day fixtures 2023: Every game and how to watch all five Premier League clashes on TV and online

14:23 , Jack Rathborn

Boxing Day is always an extra Christmas treat for football fans and Tuesday is no different, with five Premier League games staggered through the day, all being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video – for the final time, after Amazon’s pivot to boxing starting next season.

There is also a stacked schedule in the Championship, including a top-of-the-table showdown between second-placed Ipswich and league leaders Leicester, as well as games throughout the Football League and one Scottish Premiership clash as Dundee travel to leaders Celtic.

Here are all the Boxing Day fixtures and how to watch them:

Boxing Day fixtures: How to watch all five Premier League clashes on TV and online