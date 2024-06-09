Wolves trying to hijack Atletico Madrid deal for Portuguese starlet, €15m offer matched

Last week, it was reported that Atletico Madrid were in advanced negotiations with Braga over a deal for Rodrigo Gomes, a 20-year-old right wing-back that can also play further forward. In recent days, the story has gone cold, and now Premier League side Wolves are looking to pounce.

🗣️ Gary Neville: “Who is the most famous name on your contacts? Is it Diego Simeone?” Kieran Trippier: “Do you know what? Simeone or Harry Kane.”@WeAreTheOverlap pic.twitter.com/zohRgu15jP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 9, 2024

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are trying to hijack a move for Gomes, having matched the €15m offer that was submitted by Atleti. The bid could be used by Braga to create a bidding war, thus driving up the price.

Atleti will be desperate to avoid this, as the last thing they want to do is pay over the odds, given the financial constraints they currently have and also the fact that they are planning other big moves this summer.

Gomes would be a fine addition to Diego Simeone’s squad, as he would provide much-needed competition for Nahuel Molina. However, it’s now far from certain that Atletico Madrid will get their man because of this late development.