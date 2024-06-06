What is Wolves' summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked you what the first priority should be at Wolves as we head into the summer.

Here are some of your responses:

Jack: There's lots of talk about needing a new striker, and a back-up is definitely needed. But the defence was so leaky last season and it's one of the poorest defensive displays since Wolves returned to the Premier League, so I think new defenders should be higher up on the priority list this summer.

Stu: A centre forward that scores 20-plus goals a season.

John: We have to sort out the number of players out on loan. The excuse was always investments for the future. Hardly any make the first team! The profits made are minimal. Our squad is threadbare. We are unable to cope with the rigours of the Premier League as is! Sign players to strengthen the squad, give Gary O'Neil the support he deserves.

Simon: For me the board needs a reality check, and quick. They state Wolves is not a club aiming to compete for trophies or get into European competitions, they set unrealistic prices for season tickets and they chase players they would never be able to sign. Why would any player want to join Wolves when other teams who want to be competitive are suitors too?