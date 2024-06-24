Wolves skipper Max Kilman now a genuine target for Manchester United



It has been a frustrating start to the summer transfer window for Manchester United, especially with regards to their hunt for a new centre-back.

The Red Devils had submitted a £45 million offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Toffees remain adamant that they will not sell for less than £70 million.

United have told the Merseyside club that they will not be submitting an improved offer and would look elsewhere unless they get realistic with their valuation.

Unfortunately, their plans of recruiting an alternative have also met with significant roadblocks with Crystal Palace planning a contract extension with Marc Guehi to ward off interest in the England international.

CB search

It was believed that the club would fall back on long-term target Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice in case of any difficulty with other deals as the French club is also owned by INEOS.

However, UEFA recently decreed that clubs under the same umbrella cannot enter into talent exchange when participating in the same competition and that means a deal for the Frenchman is currently off as things stand. United, however, remain in dialogue with the parent body in order to thrash out a solution.

With so many deals encountering problems, the 20-time English league champions are now considering players who were initially much lower down their list of targets.

According to Ben Jacobs, who told Givemesport, Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers has once again become a legitimate target with West Ham United unlikely to be able to afford his asking price of £45 million.

“Manchester United have moved up the list of clubs who could potentially bring in Wolves captain Max Kilman this summer, with the defender likely to move away from Molineux to the tune of around £45m

Kilman now a genuine target

“I would keep an eye on Kilman, who Manchester United have discussed since April. Even though the expectation is that if he departs, it could be for West Ham and a reunion with Julian Lopetegui, the number that Wolves would sell for could be too much for West Ham, because I’m told that Wolves don’t want to lose their captain, but if they do, it’s going to be for around £45m.

“And it may be that West Ham walk away at that kind of number, opening the door potentially for Manchester United.”

The 27-year-old helped keep eight clean sheets in all competitions while scoring twice and providing one assist. He is Premier League-proven, something INEOS value highly. His current deal with Wolves lasts till 2028, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Fans might not be too enthused to see the club going from targeting Branthwaite and Todibo to Kilman but with so many obstacles to overcome, it would not be the worst choice especially considering the club need more than one centre-back now that Raphael Varane has departed and Victor Lindelof is also expected to be moved on.

