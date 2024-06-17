Wolves set to sign Brazilian teenager Lima

[Getty Images]

Wolves are set to sign teenage defender Pedro Lima from Brazilian second-tier club Sport Recife in an £8.5m deal.

The 17-year-old will not be confirmed as a Wolves player until his 18th birthday on 1 July, but an agreement on a five-year contract with an option for an extra year has been reached.

The West Midlands club are set to sign the young defender from under the noses of Chelsea's partner club Strasbourg, who had thought they tied up a deal last week.

A Sport Recife statement read: "Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete's approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.

"President Yuri Romao and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed."