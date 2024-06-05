Wolves to scrap ticket price rises for under-14s

[PA Media]

Wolves have said there will no longer be price rises to season tickets for under-14s for the 2024-25 season, following a "productive meeting" with the club's fan advisory board on Tuesday.

There was outcry among supporters when significant rises to season ticket prices were announced last month, with almost 15,000 people signing a petition asking the club to reconsider.

Wolves have also guaranteed that there will be a price freeze on adult season tickets for the 2025-26 season, and that the "pricing strategy and structure of junior season tickets" will also be reviewed before that campaign.

The club said: "Wolves deeply value the feedback from our supporters and the role the Fan Advisory Board plays in representing their voices.

"We are committed to ensuring open communication and collaboration as we strive to achieve success on and off the pitch and we believe our dialogue reflects our dedication to maintaining a strong, competitive and united Wolves family.

"We thank the Fan Advisory Board for their time, energy and commitment to our discussions and look forward to our ongoing relationship, as we work with them closely to continue to represent the fans' voice in our club's future."