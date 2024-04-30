Wolves score in bunches to race past Warriors

Apr. 29—The Black Hills golf team had a solid outing at Riverside on Monday, as the Wolves topped Rochester 89-41.

Four Wolves tallied 17 or more points, including Ellie Johnson, who led the team with 27. Melody Hackworth finished second on the team and in the match with 19 points, while Natalie Buchanan logged 18 and Claire Johnson scored 17. Megan Dolby rounded out the Black Hills scorecard with eight.

Izzy Masias led the Warriors with 18 points, but she was the only Warrior to get into double figures. Audrey Williams recorded eight points, Mallory Gilbert collected seven, and Addie Neff and Casey Munsell combined for eight.

The Wolves and Warriors will wrap up their regular seasons on Wednesday, when Rochester will face Centralia at Riverside and Black Hills will face Tumwater at Tumwater Valley.