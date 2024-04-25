Wolves run-ruled in EvCo setback to Highclimbers

Apr. 24—BOX SCORE

At Shelton

HIGHCLIMBERS 15, WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

Black Hills 000 00 — 0

Shelton 078 0X — 15

BH Pitching — Swannack 1 IP, 0 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Mounts 1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Wimsett (L) 2 IP, 4 H, 8 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Chandler 1-2

Five errors defensively and another off night at the plate doomed Black Hills in its 15-0, five-inning Evergreen Conference loss against Shelton on Wednesday night in Shelton.

The victory by the Highclimbers finalizes the teams from the EvCo to make the Class 2A District 4 tournament. They will either be the third or fourth seed once the brackets are out next week. The Wolves (3-12, 2-8 EvCo) allowed seven runs in the second inning and eight in the third.

Six straight walks started the second before a three-run triple broke the game open. Three runs scored on errors in the third and another bases-clearing triple occurred in the frame. Chase Chandler was the lone Wolves batter to notch a hit.

Black Hills will face Centralia on Friday in a non-league game.