Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards hits head on backboard in poster dunk on Nikola Jokic
No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards is experiencing some expected growing pains early in his NBA career.
The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie is also recording his fair share of highlights — none more exciting than a poster dunk he landed Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.
The 6-5 shooting guard found himself in prime position in the second quarter when teammate Jarred Vanderbilt corralled an offensive rebound over Nuggets All-Pro center Nikola Jokic. Once Vanderbilt gathered the loose ball, he immediately found Edwards on the baseline with a bounce pass.
Edwards proceeded to do this:
.@THEANTEDWARDS_ ARE YOU KIDDING!??!?! pic.twitter.com/geNT3kmuYB
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 6, 2021
It gets better
That adds up to insult on top of injury after Jokic got beat for the rebound.
But full-speed video doesn’t do Edwards’ dunk justice.
Check out the still image. He hit his head on the bottom of the backboard.
HIS HEAD IS TOUCHING THE BACKBOARD pic.twitter.com/9Xd2eXsCHC
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 6, 2021
Edwards was drafted No. 1 overall thanks in large part to his combination of ideal size, strength and elite athleticism. It’s a lesson Jokic learned the hard way on Tuesday.
More from Yahoo Sports: