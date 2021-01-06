Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards hits head on backboard in poster dunk on Nikola Jokic

No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards is experiencing some expected growing pains early in his NBA career.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie is also recording his fair share of highlights — none more exciting than a poster dunk he landed Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-5 shooting guard found himself in prime position in the second quarter when teammate Jarred Vanderbilt corralled an offensive rebound over Nuggets All-Pro center Nikola Jokic. Once Vanderbilt gathered the loose ball, he immediately found Edwards on the baseline with a bounce pass.

Edwards proceeded to do this:

It gets better

That adds up to insult on top of injury after Jokic got beat for the rebound.

But full-speed video doesn’t do Edwards’ dunk justice.

Check out the still image. He hit his head on the bottom of the backboard.

HIS HEAD IS TOUCHING THE BACKBOARD pic.twitter.com/9Xd2eXsCHC — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 6, 2021

Edwards was drafted No. 1 overall thanks in large part to his combination of ideal size, strength and elite athleticism. It’s a lesson Jokic learned the hard way on Tuesday.

So this is why the Timberwolves drafted Edwards first overall. (Ron Chenoy/Reuters)

