�� Wolves 'reject' Newcastle's part-exchange offer for Max Kilman

Wolves have rejected a cash-plus-player offer from Newcastle for captain Max Kilman.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Eddie Howe’s side were prepared to include homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson as a makeweight.

But Molineux officials have rebuffed that approach, which came after West Ham saw their own reported £25m bid turned down on Friday.

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is eyeing a reunion with Kilman at the outset of his new reign with the Hammers.

But the Old Gold are holding out for offers closer to £40m due to a sell-on clause with the defender’s previous club Maidenhead United.

Kilman previously attracted interest from Napoli, which was rebuffed by Gary O’Neil’s side last summer.