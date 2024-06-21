Wolves reject £25m West Ham bid for captain Max Kilman

West Ham United have launched a £25 million bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, but it will likely be rejected, according to The Telegraph.

West Ham’s new boss, Julen Lopetegui, wants to raid his former club for Kilman, whom he made captain during his short stint at Wolves.

Lopetegui sees Kilman as a crucial piece for his West Ham rebuild. The 27-year-old centre-back impressed under the Spaniard and is considered a vital cog in Wolves’ defence.

The London-born star featured in all 38 Premier League games for Wolves, winning 63% of his duels as they kept five clean sheets.

West Ham are prepared to lose Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma this summer and have turned to the Wolves man for reinforcement.

Kilman recently signed a new long-term contract at Molineux, and Wolves are understood to value him closer to the £45 million mark. Napoli tested their resolve with a similar bid last year, but it was also rebuffed.

It is unclear if the Hammers will head back in with a more suitable offer for the left-footed centre-half.

Wolves are reluctant to lose Kilman, but they are aware that a significant sale this summer would grant manager Gary O’Neil more financial freedom in the transfer market.

Highly-rated Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is another player expected to attract keen interest. Despite a hamstring injury-plagued season, Wolves are holding out for a £60 million fee for the attacker, who has been linked to Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Several other Wolves players are attracting attention. Full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, midfielders Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha, and fringe players like Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes, and Sasa Kalajdzic could all be on the move.

Meanwhile, O’Neil reportedly remains interested in securing a free transfer for Southampton striker Che Adams at the end of the month.

However, the Scottish international’s future remains undecided as he focuses on the 2024 European Championship with Scotland. Nottingham Forest and Brentford are also circling the 27-year-old forward.