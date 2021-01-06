Wolves provide Raul Jimenez update

Wolves have released the latest Raul Jimenez update and it is a positive one for the Mexico star.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Raul Jimenez, 29, suffered a fractured skull away at Arsenal in late November and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

In recent weeks he has visited Wolves’ training ground and has been shown watching games from inside the stadium, and it now appears that he is stepping up his recovery.

“Raul is five weeks since his surgery following a fractured skull and is doing some early fitness work, but still has a way to go, however things are going well,” Wolves said in a statement.

This is great news for Jimenez, and Wolves, as many feared the El Tri star could be out for a very, very long time.

What does this mean for Wolves?

It is clear that Wolves have missed Jimenez badly since he was injured, as they have slipped down the Premier League and are without a win in four games as they have looked disjointed and teenage striker Fabio Silva had a big task to stand in for Jimenez.

Since Jimenez was injured they have won one of their seven Premier League games and have scored just seven goals in that stretch.

Nuno Espirito Santo has said that Wolves need to strengthen in the January transfer window and it would appear that bringing in a striker, either as a temporary or long-term solution, is their main aim.

That means Jimenez is still a while away from playing, but this latest update suggests that Jimenez could return to action before the end of the 2020-21 season.

With similar skull injuries in the past, players have had to wear protective helmets for the rest of their careers and considering that Jimenez is involved in plenty of aerial challenges and his aerial ability is a huge part of his game, that could be something he needs when he returns to action.

All of that can be sorted at a later date because the main thing is that Jimenez has made a huge step forward in his recovery from a horrific head injury.

Wolves provide Raul Jimenez update originally appeared on NBCSports.com