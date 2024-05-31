Wolves poised for fresh Matheus Nunes pay-day from Manchester City as new clause revealed

Manchester City could issue Wolves with further cash concerning Matheus Nunes, following the emergence of a new clause in their agreement last summer.

The Portugal international made the switch to the Etihad Stadium towards the end of the last summer transfer window, as the Premier League champions came to terms with the long-term injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne.

The summer market of 2023 also saw transfers in Manchester City’s midfield in the way of outgoings, with Ilkay Gundogan bringing an end to his legendary spell in sky blue by joining FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

The same market also saw City recruit Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a £30 million transfer, however it was the failure to recruit Lucas Paqueta from West Ham that ultimately saw the club move on to Matheus Nunes.

However, while Manchester City’s initial financial outlay on Matheus Nunes was already believed to be steep by many supporters, the sum of money Wolves receive for the player could yet increase further through a new clause.

That is according to the information of the Express & Star’s Liam Keen, who reports that Wolves will receive 10 per cent of any profit Manchester City make on the £53 million they paid for midfielder Matheus Nunes during the last summer transfer window.

The emergence of Wolves’ favourable clause has emerged in light of the 25-year-old Portugal international being linked with a permanent move elsewhere this summer despite only recently joining the Etihad Stadium project, with Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly interested.

Nunes has endured a largely challenging first season with Manchester City, as he looks to come to terms with the demands of working under Pep Guardiola and acclimatising to the style of play at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Sporting CP man amassed a total of 31 appearances across all competitions, awaiting his first goal for Manchester City but registering five assists spread across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Nunes remains confident of his career working under Pep Guardiola however, explaining last season on the Catalan head coach, “(He’s) Probably the best in the world for many years and I think I’m going to learn so much.

“I can only see myself improving. Also, with the top quality players we have in the squad so I think this is going to be a very good journey.”