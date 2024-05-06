'Wolves played into City's hands'

[Getty Images]

Former England winger Chris Waddle says Wolves approached their trip to Manchester City in the "wrong way" and "played into their hands".

Erling Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick to give City a healthy lead going into the break before Hwang Hee-chan's consolation was followed by Haaland's fourth and a Julian Alvarez strike.

"Wolves came here today probably thinking 'how do we play?'" Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They like to play football and probably that was the wrong way to do it. They should have in the first-half at least make it hard and high tempo and cleared it and got it up the pitch and try to turn Manchester City. They didn't, they played into their hands.

"City just grind teams down. Where do you stop them - on the right, down the middle, on the left? They just come from everywhere."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said he was "disappointed" with the decision to give City an early penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri collided with Josko Gvardiol but Waddle does not believe it was controversial.

"It was a penalty," he added. "Ait-Nouri didn't see Gvardiol and didn't look around him. He put his foot through it and he's obviously kicked into him. It's a clear penalty.

"Once that went in you could see the body language of Wolves thinking 'here we go'. Wolves do concede goals and that's the one thing you can't do when you go to the Etihad.

"You have to make it as hard as possible. If you can stay 0-0 for the first-half at least you think you might get something out of the game but once they conceded it was just one-way traffic."

