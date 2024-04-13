Wolves obliterate Sentinels in five-inning win

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Black Hills

WOLVES 25, SENTINELS 0 (5 inn.)

Steilacoom 000 00 — 0

Black Hills (11)60 8X — 25

BH Pitching — Goheen 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K Highlights — Miller 5-5, 2 HR, 3B, 6 RBI; Malone 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Goheen 2-2, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI; McMahon 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

The Black Hills softball team could not be stopped on Friday, as the Wolves scored 25 runs in a 25-0 win over Steilacoom.

The Wolves (4-3, 2-3 2A EvCo) scored 11 in the first, six in the second, and eight in the fourth to get to 25, and Ella Goheen allowed just one hit on the mound while striking out nine.

Kailey Miller went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate, drilling two home runs and a triple to drive in six. Madi Malone and Kiley McMahon both collected three hits, including two doubles each, and they both drove in three runs.

Goheen also drove in three runs while going 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple and a double.

The Wolves return to league play on Monday, when they'll host Rochester.