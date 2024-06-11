Wolves And Nottingham Forest Still Lead Race To Sign Striker

Wolves and Nottingham Forest still have the edge in the race for Southampton striker Che Adams despite interest from Italy, the MLS and Saudi Arabia, according to the BBC.

The 27-year-old striker will be available on a free transfer this summer once his contract with Southampton expires at the end of June.

Saints have been in talks with Adams over a new deal but he is largely expected to leave the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves have been trying to snap up the striker on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Adams is also attracting interest from clubs in Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia this summer.

However, the two Premier League sides are still leading the race to sign the Scot in the coming weeks.

Adams is likely to prefer to stay in the Premier League despite interest from Serie A, the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Wolves and Nottingham Forest are still the frontrunners to land the forward but he is only expected to make a decision after the European Championship.