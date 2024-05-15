Advertisement

Wolves Mike Conley Jr. to miss Game 5 at Nuggets with Achilles soreness

<div><a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5638/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jamal Murray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jamal Murray</a> #27 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/denver/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Denver Nuggets;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Denver Nuggets</a> looks to passes the ball from the ground against <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/4246/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mike Conley;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mike Conley</a> #10 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/minnesota/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota Timberwolves;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minnesota Timberwolves</a> during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.</div> <strong>((Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images))</strong>

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 Tuesday night with their best-of-seven series tied 2-2, and they will not have point guard Mike Conley Jr. for the key swing game.

Conley appeared on the team’s injury report with right Achilles soreness. He suffered the injury on the final play of Minnesota’s 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets at Target Center. Conley had 15 points in the loss. The Timberwolves will miss his ability to run the offense, keep the ball moving and provide leadership when things start to go wrong in-game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start Game 5 in his absence. The Timberwolves will also need more from Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and possibly Jordan McLaughlin off the bench.

Tuesday night’s winner is in the driver’s seat to finish the series in Game 6, which is at Target Center Thursday night. The loser needs to win two straight to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The road team has won every game in the series so far.