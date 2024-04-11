Wolves lose showdown to Nuggets, fall behind them in race for West’s top seed

DENVER – The Timberwolves might think they match up well against the Nuggets in a playoff series, and Denver might not be quite as deep a team as it was a year ago when it won the NBA championship.

But in the biggest game of the regular season to determine the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Nuggets reminded the Wolves that they still are the defending champions — and that they have the best player in the league.

Nikola Jokic was unstoppable Wednesday night as the two-time league MVP led the Nuggets to a 116-107 victory over the Wolves to put Denver in the driver's seat to gain the No. 1 seed. Denver can now clinch the top seed by winning its last two games. The Wolves are tied for the No. 2 seed with the Oklahoma City Thunder but hold the tiebreaker over them.

Jokic finished with 41 points on 16-for-20 shooting and had 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jamal Murray added 20 points for Denver after missing the teams' previous matchup. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 25 points, while Mike Conley added 19. Naz Reid struggled for the Wolves, as he had 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

BOXSCORE: Denver 116, Wolves 107

The Wolves also couldn't take advantage of the minutes when Jokic didn't play Wednesday night, as they lost those minutes by four points overall.

The first of those stints began in the second quarter, but the Wolves defense did force six Denver turnovers in the quarter. That led to a 10-0 Wolves run and a 40-33 lead before they went into the halftime ahead 52-49.

Jokic went off in the third quarter and went at Rudy Gobert often — and succeeded — for 15 points. That allowed Denver to take an 83-80 lead heading into the fourth.

The Nuggets buried the Wolves from there, as the Wolves struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth and a familiar problem, late-game execution, hampered them.