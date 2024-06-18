Wolves look to progress further under positive O'Neil

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

It promises to be another season of progress at Wolves under Gary O'Neil. There was disappointment at how last term finished, a feeling of frustration at how the campaign dwindled after an FA Cup quarter-final exit to Coventry and missing out of European qualification.

It meant their finish position of 14th seemed harsh after the encouraging first two thirds of the season, but it should not dampen what was still a positive debut campaign with O'Neil, even in the shadow of having to sell last summer to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

They did the double over Chelsea and Tottenham and beat eventual champions Manchester City at Molineux last season, while they also drew with Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Three of their opening six games for 2024-25 are home games with Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle, which will hold no fear for Wolves.

O'Neil installed a unity at the club and is expected to be rewarded with a new contract, with sporting director Matt Hobbs saying in March talks would happen at the end of the season.

Nothing has been signed yet but there is no rush from either side and a relaxed atmosphere can only help push the club forward next season.

There are also no financial pressures to cash in on star man Pedro Neto, even if there is a feeling he has served his time at Molineux, and the £12.7m signing of Rodrigo Gomes from Braga last week shows the club is backing the manager.