Wolves will host Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in a friendly at Molineux on Saturday, 10 August at 15:00 BST.

It will be their final pre-season friendly before they travel to Arsenal for the start of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Rayo Vallecano finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season.

Before the two sides meet, Gary O'Neil's men face West Ham, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig on their tour of the United States.