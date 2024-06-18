Wolves Hold Talks With Camp Of Eredivisie Defender

Wolves have opened talks with the camp of Feyenoord defender Thomas Beelen as they eye taking him to Molineux.

The Premier League side want to reinforce their defensive options and could soon have to deal with an approach from West Ham United for Max Kilman.

Wolves are looking towards the Netherlands and Feyenoord defender Beelen.

The 23-year-old’s camp have been contacted by Wolves, who have opened talks, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Wolves have yet to get in touch with Feyenoord, but that could happen soon.

It is suggested that Wolves know they will likely have to offer Feyenoord a fee of €20m if they are to stand a chance of taking him away from De Kuip this summer.

Danish side FC Copenhagen tried to sign Beelen in the January transfer window, but Feyenoord were firm in their refusal to do business.

It is also possible that the defender will negotiate a new contract with Feyenoord, with the club keen to keep hold of him if possible.

Feyenoord signed the centre-back from fellow Dutch club Zwolle just last summer and he has quickly found his feet with the side in the Eredivisie.