Wolves hang on for road win after sloppy 4th quarter

NEW YORK – Once upon a time, the Timberwolves had a functioning late-game offense.

They started the season among the league leaders in clutch-time offensive numbers, but when the calendar turned to 2024, the Wolves became one of the worst, 28th in offensive clutch-time efficiency.

Their fourth-quarter offense again evaded them for most of Wednesday, but they squeaked out a 96-94 victory over the Nets.

The Nets erased a 17-point second half deficit on the back of sloppy Wolves offense (eight fourth-quarter turnovers) and tied the game 94-94 on two Cam Johnson free throws with 1 minute, 11 seconds left. The Wolves re-took the lead on a Karl-Anthony Towns lob pass to Rudy Gobert for a dunk with 58.1 seconds left. The Wolves still had that two-point lead after an Anthony Edwards miss before Jaden McDaniels fouled Mikal Bridges with 2.4 seconds left. But Bridges missed the first free throw, and then was called for a lane violation on the second.

That saved the Wolves from themselves.

Towns had 27 points. Edwards had 24 while Cam Thomas had 25 for the Nets.

The Wolves bounced back from Monday's embarrassing loss to Charlotte with a win over the Wizards on Wednesday and they had a short turnaround ahead of Thursday's game in Brooklyn. They entered the night not having won a road game played on the tail end of a back to back and their energy level in the first quarter made it seem like that was going to be the case again.

Brooklyn got easy looks on offense and the Wolves committed five turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 31-24 headed into the second.

That was when they woke up. The began that quarter with a 9-0 run and after that, their defense got into gear. That started creating easy opportunities for them in transition as players like Jaden McDaniels and Towns were able to get easy looks. Those combined to go 10-for-12 in the first half (Towns was 7-for-8). On the defensive end, the Wolves held Brooklyn to just 6-for-21 in the second quarter and another 12-0 run allowed the Wolves to build their first lead of the night.

As the quarter came to a close, Edwards made a heady pass off a drive to an open Mike Conley, returned from a two-game absence for rest and an illness, for an open three that gave the Wolves their largest lead of the night headed into halftime, 60-48. McDaniels' work on Mikal Bridges on the defensive end was stellar in limiting Bridges to 2-for-10 in the first half.

Although it wasn't smooth sailing after that. The Wolves would push their lead to as much as 17, 67-50, in the early minutes of the third. But their shot selection became poorer and their defense allowed Brooklyn's ball movement to generate open looks to the tune of 10-for-18.

The Nets cut the lead to four before the Wolves took an 81-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

It would only get closer from there, but unlike Monday, the Wolves did enough defensively to get a win.

Down the stretch, the Wolves committed a turnover on four consecutive possessions. They still couldn't lose.