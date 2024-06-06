Wolves fans react to young season ticket U-turn

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scrapped ticket price rises for under-14s after a backlash from fans [Getty Images]

The chair of a Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters' group has welcomed the club's decision to scrap price rises for under-14s season tickets.

Wolves saw a backlash from fans after they announced "crucial" plans to hike the prices for season tickets, with some under-14s tickets increasing in price by 190%.

Members of the Wolves 1877 Trust, a group which represents fans, met with club representatives on Wednesday before the club announced its U-turn.

Daniel Warren, the chair of the trust, said there was still "much more work to do".

Mr Warren told BBC Radio WM: "I welcome that, I think it safeguards the future of the football club by making sure that for young people it's affordable to attend football matches.

"What we didn't want to see was a situation where families are priced out of attending games at Molineux."

He said the under-14s price rise had been the biggest proposed rise by Wolves concerning its season tickets.

Club chairman Jeff Shi previously said commercial growth was “vital” for the club's sustainability and competitiveness [Reuters]

The club has now agreed there will be no price increase for under-14s in 2024-25 and there will be a freeze on adult season ticket prices for 2025-26.

There will also be a review of junior season ticket costs in 2025-26.

Mr Warren added: "Wolves have historically done [the under-14s] price at a very low rate to encourage young people to take an interest in Wolves as a football club.

"You get them in young, they continue to be lifelong fans. It's a good thing that the club have done. The price increase that was proposed was massive."

'Cash cows'

After attending a meeting with club representatives, Mr Warren said progress had been made.

"I went in with expectations that were quite low, but I came out of the meeting feeling listened to, with a lot more respect for the people who made the decision," he said.

However, he said there was "much more work to do" and that the club could be looking at prices for under 17s and under 21s.

Mr Warren said he thought the price of football for all Premier League clubs was a problem, and that it was not just a Wolves issue.

"All clubs have this problem of thinking football fans are cash cows and that we're just there to make money," he said.

"When actually football wouldn't exist and the Premier League wouldn't exist if it wasn't for its fan base."

