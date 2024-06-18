Wolves expect Hammers bid for skipper Kilman

Wolves skipper Max Kilman joined the club from non-league Maidenhead in 2018 [Getty Images]

Wolves are braced for an offer from West Ham for their skipper Max Kilman.

BBC Sport understands the Hammers are interested in the 27-year-old central defender but yet to progress beyond that.

Wolves think their Premier League rivals will eventually push forward in their efforts to reunite Kilman with new boss Julen Lopetegui, who worked with the former England Futsal international at Molineux.

Wolves are not actively looking to sell the player, who signed a contract until 2028 less than 12 months ago.

However, they are realistic enough to know if the proposed fee reaches the £45m being rumoured, it may force their hand.

Kilman achieved the remarkable feat of featuring for every minute of all 38 league games for Wolves last season. Arsenal centre-back William Saliba was the only other outfield player to achieve that feat.