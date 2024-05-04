Wolves erase late deficit, bury Highclimbers in extras

May 3—Box Score

At Shelton

WOLVES 15, HIGHCLIMBERS 7 (8 inn.)

Black Hills 010 030 38 — 15

Shelton 001 420 00 — 7

BH Pitching — Goheen 8 IP, 6 H, 7 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K Highlights — Goheen 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB, 3 R; Miller 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Malone 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Reynolds 2-5, 2 RBI, R

The Black Hills softball team trailed by three entering the seventh inning on Friday, but the Wolves tied it in the seventh before hanging eight in the eighth to top Shelton 15-7.

After the two sides were deadlocked at one through three, Shelton took a 5-1 lead in the fourth. Black Hills (6-10, 2-8 2A EvCo) responded with three in the top of the fifth, but the Highclimbers answered back with two more to make it 7-4.

The score remained that until the seventh, when a two-run home run from Kailey Miller and an RBI single from Averie Reynolds tied the game at seven.

Ella Goheen led off the eighth with a solo home run to give Black Hills their first lead of the game, and the Wolves never looked back.

Seven more Wolves scored throughout the remainder of the inning, including two on a double from Madi Malone and three on an error after a dropped third strike that could have ended the inning.

The Wolves will head to Rochester on Monday before returning home on Wednesday to face Tumwater in their league finale.