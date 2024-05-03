Wolves make Doyle move permanent from Man City

Tommy Doyle is the grandson of two former Manchester City players, Glyn Pardoe and Mike Doyle [Getty Images]

Wolves will make the signing of Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle permanent for a fee of just under £5m on 1 July.

The 22-year-old has made 30 appearances for Wolves during his season-long loan spell from City.

And Gary O'Neil's side have taken up the clause to make that move permanent.

BBC Sport understands Manchester City have a 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

Doyle had been with City since the age of eight but only made seven first-team appearances and had loan spells with Hamburg, Cardiff and Sheffield United.

He is ineligible to face his parent club in the Premier League on Saturday.