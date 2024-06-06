Wolves 'disappointed' but 'accept' VAR vote outcome

[PA Media]

Wolves have said they are "disappointed" but "acknowledge and accept the decision" made by Premier League clubs to keep video assistant referees [VAR] in England's top flight next season.

Clubs voted 19-1 in favour of keeping VAR with Wolves, who triggered the vote, the only team wanting to scrap the system.

Wolves said in a statement: "While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today's Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow Premier League clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

"We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency and fan experience. While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall matchday experience for our supporters.

"Wolves remain committed to working closely with the Premier League and PGMOL to ensure that VAR continues to evolve and better serve the interests of football. We appreciate the efforts being made to address the issues that have been highlighted and look forward to seeing these positive changes implemented."