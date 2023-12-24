Wolves defeat unimpressive Chelsea after Raheem Sterling misses a sitter

Wolves took the lead in the second half - PA/Nick Potts

Ian Whittell, at Molineux

The Premier League’s first Christmas Eve fixture in 28 years is one that an increasingly worried Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to quickly forget as goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty added to his mounting problems.

A fourth successive league away defeat - Chelsea’s worst run on their travels since losing five in 2000 - has left the beleaguered manager with a mountain of issues to face over the second half of the campaign.

One of them is certainly at the back, as Lemina’s goal capped a strong spell for Wolves, either side of the break, and was the result of appalling defending from Pochettino’s side.

Pablo Sarabia’s right-wing corner flew into a penalty area packed with blue shirts but none challenged Lemina as he headed in a neat finish.

The slack defending was in evidence again, in the second minute of added time, when Hugo Bueno’s cross was met by Benoit Badiashile’s half-hearted clearance which substitute Matt Doherty turned in from 12 yards.

At the other end of the field, Chelsea’s fortunes in the new year may well rest with new signing Christopher Nkunku who at least scored a consolation four minutes later, heading in a Raheem Sterling cross from five yards.

Sterling was, by some distance, the most threatening attacking force on the pitch over the first 45 minutes but missed what was, also by some distance, the best chance of the half.

He created it himself just after the half-hour, pouncing on Joao Gomes as he struggled to control Jose Sa’s pass and quickly bore down on the Wolves keeper.

But, with two unmarked team-mates to his right, Sterling took on Sa and his shot was well blocked by the Portuguese keeper.

Raheem Sterling fails to score, or indeed pass

It was the clearest chance that Chelsea had managed to carve out in a dominant opening spell and they were made to pay for that miss as Wolves took control before the interval.

Lemina, Sarabia and Hwang Hee-chan all threatened and the home side’s dominance continued after the break, with Hwang robbing Thiago Silva and seeing his shot deflected behind and Toti heading straight at Petrovic from six yards.

After Lemina opened the scoring, Hwang appealed for a penalty after tussling with Levi Colwill, following another defensive mistake, and Lemina shot straight at Djordje Petrovic from just outside the box.

Chelsea threw on Nkunku, finally fit for his first Premier League football of the season since his summer move from RB Leipzig, and he saw an effort cleared off the line by Toti.

And Sterling, again, had a glorious chance, at the end of a slick passing move but saw his effort blocked heroically by Craig Dawson, who was injured in the process and had to be replaced.

Wolves 2 Chelsea 1: as it happened, below

03:37 PM GMT

Congratulations to Wolves

Good win that, and they deserved it. Chelsea have got some real problems. Thanks for reading, we will see you on Boxing Day.

03:24 PM GMT

Pochettino talks to Sky

“We are very disappointed. We deserve much more but this competition punishes you if you are not clinical. We had the ball and we had chances and in the first half we didn’t allow a shot on target.

“We are a young team, not just in age but (in not having played together much). It is about quality. We should score.”

03:12 PM GMT

Lemina and Doherty talk to Sky

Lemina: “Amazing to win in front of these fans. We deserved this win. I would like to pass on a message to my dad, he is in hospital for two months and I wanted to be there with him but I have to do my work. Keep pushing dad, we are all together. This MotM award is for my dad.”

Doherty: “I have had that knack in my career of being in the right place at the right time and I slotteed it away. Important goal because they then scored. Our record against top six is good. The atmosphere, we feel comfortable.”

03:00 PM GMT

Full time: Wolves 2 Chelsea 1

That’s it! Wolves have hung on for a stirring victory.

02:59 PM GMT

90+ 9 mins: Wolves 2 Chelsea 1

Bueno is booked for a foul.

Ref is having a big afternoon - now he’s booked the Chelsea sub keeper, Bettinelli. For mouthing off I guess.

02:57 PM GMT

90+ 7 mins: Wolves 2 Chelsea 1

Sterling is booked for diving and he is going to miss Chelsea’s next match. Bit harsh that, Gomes barged into Raheem.

02:55 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2 Chelsea 1 (Nkunku 90+6)

Well, maybe there is some hope! Nkunku with an excellent header to throw Chelsea an improbable lifeline.

02:54 PM GMT

90+ 4 mins: Wolves 2 Chelsea 0

Any way back for Chelsea?

02:52 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2 Chelsea 0 (Doherty 90+3)

Chelsea with the latest in a long rap sheet of defensive errors.

Badiashile fails to cut a ball out, Matt Doherty is the man in the right place at the right time, and he taps it in.

Bueno the player with the cross.

02:48 PM GMT

90 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Cross comes in and goes straight through Sa’s fingers.

11 minutes will be added on.

02:47 PM GMT

88 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

02:46 PM GMT

87 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Wolves have their tenth corner. Cleared.

02:45 PM GMT

85 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Sterling wastes a good opportunity when he floats a cross a long way out.

02:40 PM GMT

81 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Doyle drives forward and has a dibble. Comfortable save for the Chelsea keeper.

02:36 PM GMT

78 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea make a triple change.

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Ian Maatsen on.

Colwill, Gusto and Jackson the men to make way.

02:36 PM GMT

77 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea with the ball, probing away.

02:33 PM GMT

74 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea switch off and Cunha fires into the side netting.

02:32 PM GMT

70 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea on the attack but the frustrating Mudryk plays it bak to Gallagher with a terrible hospital pass. Lunging for it, Gallagher fouls.

02:29 PM GMT

69 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Santiago Bueno replaces Craig Dawson, who did himself a mischief there.

02:23 PM GMT

64 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are on the charge. Dawson throws his body in front of a Sterling shot. Wolves survive. But I think Dawson crashed into Sa in so doing and has hurt hismelf.

02:22 PM GMT

62 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Sa again with some eccentric goalkeeping - he comes out, changes his mind. It’s Fred Karno time in there, and the ball is stabbed goalwards by Nkunku... cleared off the line!

02:19 PM GMT

60 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Toti and Sterling tangle at the edge of the Wolves area. Var having a look.

Ref’s getting busy. He’s booked Gusto for kicking the ball away. Jackson also booked a couple of minutes later, not sure why. Perhaps the same offence?

And now he’s booked Cunha for dissent

02:18 PM GMT

58 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea changes: Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku on. Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja off.

02:14 PM GMT

55 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Palmer kicks the ball away and is booked. He will miss the game against Palace.

02:13 PM GMT

54 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Jackson dives to try and win a penalty.

02:11 PM GMT

53 mins: Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

Disasi with a disastrous bit of defending, losing the ball and playing his colleagues into trouble. Hwang reckons that Colwill has dragged him down in the area. Var says no.

02:10 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves 1 Chelsea 0 (Lemina 51)

Well they’d been knocking on the door with all these corners. Mario Lemina gets into a good position, he has the upper body strength to occupy the space and he nods the ball in. He didn’t have to jump. Lesley Ugochukwu the man who was supposed to be picking him up.

02:08 PM GMT

51 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Enjoyable open stuff so far in this half. Wolves getting a series of corners.

02:06 PM GMT

48 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Now it is Chelsea’s turn to dither at the back. Gomes shoots and it deflects behind off the hand of Lesley Ugochukwu. No handball. Corner. Repelled. Another. Ball is slung in by Gomes and Toti meets it with a beefy header. Well stopped.

02:03 PM GMT

46 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea kick off. No changes that I can see.

02:02 PM GMT

The players are coming out

01:48 PM GMT

Half time: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Reasonable entertainment but both sides lack quality in front of goal*. Wolves have shot themselves in the foot a couple of times at the back. On one occasion, Raheem Sterling was gifted the ball and should have scored. He’s had a good game.

* Chelsea have had eight shots but only hit the target twice. Wolves with five shots but not one of them on target.

The answer, I suspect, is that Sterling probably thought his colleagues Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson and were offside and then got caught in two minds about dinking it over or going around the keeper. Well Jackson was offside, Palmer wasn’t.

Raheem Sterling fails to score

01:47 PM GMT

45+ mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have a deep freekick as the half draws to a close. Jose Sa comes for it and drops it! Regains it. Now Cunha gives the ball away and Palmer shoots. Wolves definitely have an error in them at the back. But they survive.

01:45 PM GMT

44 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

That’s a good chance! Long ball over the top, Hwang races onto it and shoots but he’s put that well over.

01:43 PM GMT

42 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves putting some pressure on. Decent move down the right, Sarabia does well to control, spin and shoot.

01:41 PM GMT

39 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Ait Nouri crosses and Disasi cuts that out for another corner.

01:40 PM GMT

38 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves having a good little spell. Hwang making his presence felt. They’ve won a corner.

Disasi and Dawson wrestling.

01:39 PM GMT

37 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Good wheels from the Chelsea keeper as he races out to deny Semedo.

01:33 PM GMT

31 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves overelaborate at the back, confusion between Sa and Gomes. Sterling picks the Wolves man’s pocket, and Sa has to produce a really good save. Gallagher works the keeper again with a follow up.

01:32 PM GMT

30 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Sarabia hits the wall with the freekick and the hosts have a corner.

01:31 PM GMT

29 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves coming into this a bit more. Ait Nouri with a powerful run cutting inside from the left, Gallagher fouls him outside the area.

01:29 PM GMT

27 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Raheem Sterling takes it himself but that’s well over the bar.

01:28 PM GMT

26 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Sterling surges forward down the inside left, he’s been the best player on the pitch and he’s chopped down on the edge of the area by Lamina. Right on the edge of the area.

01:25 PM GMT

24 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Here are Cunha and Nouri though combining down the left. Oh, offside.

01:25 PM GMT

23 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Hwang Hee-Chan and Santos Matheus Cunha have barely had a kick between them.

01:21 PM GMT

20 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Sterling with excellent work and a ball into the box... Nicolas Jackson brilliantly positioned but make’s a complete pig’s ear of controlling the ball. He looks a bit of a wally to me, that lad.

Gallagher has a go and it’s blocked.

01:19 PM GMT

17 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are really in charge of this one so far.

Semedo gets the ball but plenty of Raheem Sterling’s shin too as he follows through.

Var Var Var is having a gander. No action is taken.

01:17 PM GMT

14 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Rayan Ait-Nouri needs some treatment on a foot. A pause in the game. O’Neil issuing a few instructions in the meantime.

01:14 PM GMT

12 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Another Chelsea corner. They take this one short.

Sterling plays the ball in but that’s for Jose Sa Frances Ha.

01:13 PM GMT

11 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Semedo and Sterling are having a good battle. Raheem crosses and wins a corner.

01:12 PM GMT

10 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Sterling turns, slips it through to Gusto down the right, and he drills a cross in. Broja airkicks.

Nobody can apply a finish yet but the warning signs are there for the Wolves back line.

01:11 PM GMT

9 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves have excellent home form this season but Chelsea look like they are up for it today an are the side asking most of the questions so far.

01:08 PM GMT

6 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Lemina with an important tackle on Sterling, after Raheem had cleverly cut inside.

01:07 PM GMT

5 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Good battling but not a massive amount going on so far.

01:02 PM GMT

2 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Wolves are the side attacking early on. Chelsea looking calm as they tidy up at the back.

01:01 PM GMT

1 mins: Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

The hosts, in their gold, kick off. Chelsea are in dark navy strip that looks almost black on the TV.

12:59 PM GMT

Hi Ho Wolverhampton

sung with gusto.

Dear old Alan Smith, once of this parish, is doing the co-commentary.

12:59 PM GMT

The teams again

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha. Subs: Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Bentley, Chirewa, Barnett, Hasketh.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Jackson, Broja. Subs: Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Bettinelli, Nkunku, Maatsen, Lavia, Bergstrom, Matos.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

12:56 PM GMT

Players are in the tunnel

The goalies exchange a hug.

12:56 PM GMT

Weather

it’s mild there, 57 degrees.

Decent show from the Chelsea fans, many of whom are wearing blue Santa hats. Not sure I envy their travel back down South.

Bit of Led Zep playing on the PA.

12:53 PM GMT

Kick off is coming up

Who do you fancy?

12:44 PM GMT

Poch to Sky

“We have the possibility to play with Nico and Broja. It is about trying to find the best solution and the balance.”

12:43 PM GMT

O'Neil to Sky

I am getting to know the players, what works with them. It’s been a good week’s work, the lads are in a good space physically and we will need to be with three games in six days.

The game has come a bit too quickly for Pedro but he should be okay for Brentford

12:42 PM GMT

Jose Sa

looking cheerful there in the warm up. Jose Sa, Frances Ha. Frances Ha, Jose Sa.

12:37 PM GMT

12:08 PM GMT

Team analysis

TEAM NEWS

Sa back from injury.

Ait-Nouri returns from start.

Sarabia keeps his place.

No Fabio, Bellegarde, Traore among subs.

Youngsters Barnett, Chirewa, Hesketh make the bench.

12:00 PM GMT

Wolves vs Chelsea lineups

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha. Subs: Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Bentley, Chirewa, Barnett, Hasketh.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Jackson, Broja. Subs: Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Bettinelli, Nkunku, Maatsen, Lavia, Bergstrom, Matos.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

12:00 PM GMT

11:58 AM GMT

Line-ups

should be with us any second so stay tuned for the Wolves vs Chelsea team news.

11:50 AM GMT

11:46 AM GMT

10:22 AM GMT

Christmas Eve football incoming!

Welcome to our live blog of Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea in the Premier League. The kick off is at 1pm this Christmas Eve. With no darts or racing on today, live sporting attention will be focusing on Molineux and we hope to be able to bring you an exciting match.

The hosts are in 14th place with 19 points and they had a really poor result last time out, getting beaten 3-0 by David Moyes’s West Ham. They’ve had one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five matches and look nailed on for mid-table obscurity this season.

Manager Gary O’Neil says that he’s expecting a tough game this afternoon.

“[Chelsea have] got really good quality. They look like a side who are starting to understand what the manager wants from them,” he said.

“Good with the ball, got good attacking talent so even if they’re not at their free-flowing best they’ve got players who can produce good moments, one-v-ones.

“So it’ll need to be a complete performance from us, which we’ve managed to produce a couple of times at home already against big sides but it will need to be again.

“I know the lads are looking forward to it, as am I. I know there were mixed feelings from supporters around there being a football match on Christmas Eve but I’m sure when we’re in the stadium if we can start the performance in the right way I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic as it has been.

“Looking forward to it, we’ll try and make it as tough an afternoon as possible for Chelsea.”

This is the first time that there has been a top-flight fixture on December 24 since 1995, when Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-1 at Elland Road. Not sure we can quite expect that level of intensity today but it’s an interesting assignment for both sides.

There are signs of things coming together for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea but results remain mixed. Chelsea have won two and lost three of their five most recent games and to be honest it is difficult to predict what will turn up. We will know the teams selected by Pochettino and O’Neil at 12 noon and kick off is then at 1pm.