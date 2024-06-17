Wolves complete shock move for Pedro Lima ahead of Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement with Sport Recife to sign highly-rated young defender Pedro Lima, according to The Athletic.

The 17-year-old right-back had attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, most notably Chelsea, who were thought to be frontrunners for his signature.

However, Wolves have moved swiftly to secure his services on a five-year deal with the option for an additional year, pipping the Blues to his signing.

Lima is expected to arrive at Molineux on July 1 to undergo his medical and finalise the transfer. He will provide competition for Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty at right-wing-back.

“Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England,” a statement from the Brazilian club confirmed.

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.”

Chelsea reportedly intensified their pursuit of Lima last week, with plans to initially integrate him into their feeder club Strasbourg.

However, Wolves have won the race for his signature. Lima is their second piece of summer transfer business following the arrival of young Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

Lima broke into Sport Recife’s first team in January at the tender age of 16. He has already racked up eight appearances in Brazil’s Serie B this season.

He is also a Brazilian youth international, having featured for the country at last year’s Under-17 World Cup.

Despite missing out on the teenage full-back, Chelsea fans will be pleased to see him join Wolves.

Fans of the club are tired of seeing the Blues fawn over every South American talent with a handful of senior appearances while the sporting directors plan to sell Cobham Academy products.

Besides, Chelsea are set for now and the future at right-back. The West Londoners have Reece James (24) and Malo Gusto (21), while highly-rated youngster Joshua Acheampong debuted for the senior team last season.