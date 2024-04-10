Wolves can't keep up in loss to Bobcats

Apr. 9—Box Score

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 11, WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)

Black Hills 000 10 — 1

Aberdeen 320 33 — 11

BH Pitching — Swannack 4.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; Floyd 0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Pate 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Highlights — Lynch 1-1, RBI, BB

The Black Hills baseball team had trouble slowing down Aberdeen on Tuesday, as the Bobcats scored early and often to top hand the Wolves an 11-1 defeat.

The Bobcats scored three in the first, two in the second, and three in the fourth and fifth to put the game into run-rule territory.

Alec Lynch drove in Black Hills' (2-5, 1-3 2A EvCo) lone run on an RBI single in the fourth.

The Wolves return home on Wednesday, when they'll look to take the rematch against Aberdeen.