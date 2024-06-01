Wolves calls season ticket price hikes 'crucial'

One lifelong fan said his son might not be able to attend matches after the price of his season ticket increased by 190% [Reuters]

Wolverhampton Wanderers has called its season ticket price hikes "crucial" in a statement responding to a backlash from fans.

An online petition against the plans to increase ticket prices, some by 190%, has more than 14,000 signatures, with the organisers claiming fans had been left disillusioned, angry, and frustrated.

The Premier League club responded with a frequently asked questions page on its website, where it said it was increasing prices "to align more closely with comparable clubs".

The club said the revenue increase was a "crucial step" in achieving its goals and continuing to compete at the highest level.

Wolverhampton Wanderers said: "This year, the review showed that our adult prices were lower than most, while junior prices were among the lowest in the league.

"To align more closely with comparable clubs, we decided to increase prices."

The club said the adjustment meant that minimal increases or price freezes would be possible in subsequent seasons.

Addressing why the highest price increase was for junior tickets, the club said it felt this still represented "good value" and was much closer in pricing to that of its Premier League competitors.

According to the club, prices for those aged under-14 previously averaged at £5.50 per game across the ground, and for those aged under-17, averaged £11.50.

With the new pricing, under-14 tickets will range from £9 to £16 per game, with under-17 tickets ranging from £11.50 to £20 depending on the stand.

The club added: "Season ticket holders are crucial to Wolves, and always will be. Wolverhampton is not a major tourist destination, so local and domestic fans will forever form the core of our supporter base, and match going fans are without a doubt the heartbeat of the club."

Lifelong Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Scott Phillips told the BBC he feared his son may no longer be able to attend matches after the price of his season ticket rose by 190%.

For a spot in the Billy Wright stand, Mr Phillips used to pay £835 but he now has to decide if he will pay the new £939 cost.

Neil Dady, the Football Supporter's Association representative for the Wolves 1877 Trust, said: "Wolves supporters are ashamed of our club for what they have done to their supporter base."

