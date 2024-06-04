Wolves’ bid to scrap VAR to be rejected at crucial Premier League summit this week

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil was unhappy with several decisions against his team last season - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ proposal to axe VAR is set to be voted down this week as clubs anticipate “evolution rather than revolution” on various topics at the Premier League’s AGM. If, as expected, the ballot falls in favour of keeping the technology, various improvements and tweaks to the existing system will be pursued.

On other matters, Telegraph Sport understands clubs will discuss trialling new squad cost controls and spending cap anchoring in the new season. The plan would be to use the new concept in “shadow” of the existing spending controls to give clubs more time to make up their minds. Here are the major discussion points ahead of the league’s strategy day on Wednesday and then full AGM on Thursday in Harrogate.

VAR

After first tabling their motion to ditch the technology in England, Wolves warned the top tier was at risk of being “irrevocably damaged” if clubs did not support their proposal. The club’s chairman Jeff Shi wrote in a column for Telegraph Sport that VAR has introduced “a level of interference that is at odds with the spirit of our game”.

However, Wolves look all but certain to fail to rally support from another 13 teams by Thursday to back them in the ballot. The overall feeling among other clubs – including at Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham – is that the system should stay, with improvements.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has spoken out

One guaranteed boost for the speed and accuracy of decision-making will be the introduction of a semi-automated offside system in the autumn.

Clubs will be given a full brief on a deal that has been struck with American software company Second Spectrum, which uses artificial intelligence and a chip in the ball to identify when attackers are ahead of defenders.

Offside decisions should be cut by an average of 31 seconds, which, the Premier League hopes, will significantly reduce frustrations in the stands and dugouts. The Second Spectrum system will automatically detect when attackers are offside when the ball is kicked and the VAR will then judge if the attacker is interfering with play or not.

The Premier League clubs agreed in April to semi-automated offsides being introduced. Other reforms by Howard Webb, the head of English referees, include making on-field VAR announcements next season that will be broadcast over stadium public address systems.

Clubs believe the improvements will ease sceptical fanbases, although the latest survey Ipsos UK shows the public is increasingly split on VAR. Figures showed 44 per cent wanted to ditch the technology while 40 per cent were in favour of protecting the status quo. Ipsos research director Keiran Pedley concluded “fans do appear to be prepared to give VAR time if changes are made that improve the process”.

Financial controls

Squad cost controls and a potential spending cap are on the agenda, but Telegraph Sport understands clubs will be initially offered the option of trialling new systems before setting them in stone. Effectively, the system will work in “shadow” behind the existing profit and sustainability system which is set to be phased out as the league aligns itself with a new Uefa model.

One major factor in the clubs deciding to trial the system will be to ease concerns of the Professional Footballers Association over a possible first ever spending cap for the top tier. Clubs, however, have already voted through the exploration of a limit of around five times the amount the lowest-earning Premier League club receives at the start of the 2025-26 season. The concept was first mooted last year, but after some opposition, a potential multiple of 4.5 spending limit against bottom club rights revenues appears to be moving closer to five.

The league’s financial controls are moving towards a squad cost control model similar to that being introduced by Uefa for its competitions which will limit spending to a percentage of turnover.

A cap provides further “anchoring”, in which the limit is a multiple of the lowest finisher’s central disbursements from the league’s shared broadcast and commercial deals.

However, the PFA has now taken issue with the prospect of any strict limits on wage expenditure. “We’ll wait to see details of proposals but we would oppose any measure that would place a ‘hard’ cap on player wages,” the representative body said. “There is an established process in place to ensure proposals like this, which would directly impact our members, have to be properly consulted on.”

Alternative visions to boost competitiveness in Europe

Aston Villa, the surprise Champions League qualifiers, have proposed that permitted losses under PSR be increased from £105 million to £135 million for this final three-year period of monitoring under the current rules.

Crystal Palace’s proposal takes more direct aim at the Uefa “coefficient” system that is weighted in favour of the clubs who qualify for Europe every year. Palace’s plan is to tweak the domestic league’s PSR, allowing clubs to claim the difference in coefficient funding between themselves and the top club in Europe as allowable losses.

Both plans would, it is hoped, help new qualifiers for European competition spend more to close the gap on more established rivals. One of the biggest frustrations for clubs outside the so-called Big Six is that teams are paid by Uefa for their participation in the Champions League and that system is weighted in favour of the clubs who qualify every year. Until Uefa gets rid of that bias – historic performance, known as the Uefa coefficient – then the biggest, wealthiest clubs will always have an advantage.

From next season, the weighting of Uefa Champions League payments via coefficient is woven into a more complex formula. It will in part be combined with the revenue Uefa earns from the broadcast territory of each club in question. Nevertheless historic performance of clubs – over five years and ten years according to the pertinent part of the calculation – will still play a part.

The “New Deal”

A notable absentee on the voting schedule is the long-awaited package of financial support for the Football League, which will only be tackled once the league is sure of its new financial systems. The election and delays to the introduction of an independent regulator has also significantly reduced the pressure on England’s top tier to sign off a new improved package of support.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.