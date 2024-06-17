Wolves beat Chelsea to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager Pedro Lima

Wolves have struck a deal for promising Sporting Recife’s highly-rated teenage defender Pedro Lima.

The 17-year-old was on Chelsea’s radar for several months with a move expected to be finalised this summer.

But the Molineux club stole a march on their Premier League counterparts to seal Lima’s signature from the Brazilian outfit.

“Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England,” confirmed a club statement.

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.

“President Yuri Romão and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed.”

Lima is expected to link up with Wolves on 1 July, coincidentally his 18th birthday.