Wolves backs: What did fans wear to the Western Conference finals?

The Timberwolves have been an NBA franchise for 35 seasons and have made it beyond the first round of the playoffs in exactly two of them.

You might have heard this before. This is not a team that has enjoyed much success over its existence, so fans have understandably been over the moon with this year's playoff run — a run that might be coming to a sudden end if the Wolves can't find a way to make history by becoming the first team in NBA history to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

Interested as we always are to see how fans dress for games — see what we did in October for the Twins' playoff games at Target Field — we went to Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks to surreptitiously take pictures of just that. Notably, we were hoping to see how many lesser-known players' jerseys people would pull out of their closets, and they did not disappoint. Still, it was pretty clear who the most popular choice was ...

Ant, and more Ant